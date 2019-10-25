The Laguna Creek Cardinal girls water polo team will wait to find out what spot they claim in the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs next week after having played for sole possession of the Metro League Championship Oct. 24 against McClatchy at River City High School to conclude an incredible league season (the results of which will be featured in the Oct. 30 issue of The Elk Grove Citizen).
The Cardinals were 7-0 in the Metro League and are 20-0 overall entering the league championship game after defeating Kennedy 15-4 on Oct. 21.
McClatchy had held a 6-1 record entering the fight for the league title.
Among the Cardinal leaders this season have been Amiah Merrill, who has 60 goals, Bella Moscoe (50 goals, 24 assists, 20 steals), and Julianna Jungkeit, who is third on the Cardinals with 28 goals and 24 assists.
Defensively, Brynn Bedal has played 19 games and made 89 saves after facing 142 opponent shots.
Qualifying teams for the water polo playoffs will be assigned a division according to enrollment size, according to the SJS.
Division I has 14 teams, D II has 14 teams and D III has eight teams in its bracket.
