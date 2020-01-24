In his first year at the helm of the Laguna Creek Cardinals boys’ varsity soccer program, head coach Nelson Garcia isn’t lacking any confidence. Just ask him.
Following a 4-1 victory at Burbank this past Tuesday evening, the Cardinals improved to 4-1-1 in Metro League play this season. Led by senior team captain Jordan Hongphakdy’s two goals, Laguna Creek looked every bit the part of a legitimate league title contender. After a slow start, the Cardinals would score all four of their goals in the second half to pull away with the win. Fellow senior team captain Jose Manuel Azura added a goal of his own, and the Cardinals would capitalize on a Titan mistake as a deflection off Burbank gave the Cardinals another score.
The victory would help Laguna Creek keep pace with Kennedy (4-0-2 Metro) and McClatchy (4-1-1) in the league standings, but if you talk to Garcia about the race to first place in the Metro, he’ll almost assuredly tell you he believes his team will be the cream that rises to the top.
“To be honest I feel really confident,” he said. “I know we lost to McClatchy 3-2, but we created our own demise with an own-goal deflection off one of our defenders. For the most part I think we were better. I feel like this is a good year for Laguna Creek to win league. I think we have a great chance. I think it’s looking promising.”
Last season, Laguna Creek finished in third place within the Metro League with a 7-4-1 record under former head coach Wayne Alfred. Garcia, who was an assistant coach on the Lady Cardinals’ varsity soccer team previously, has now taken the reins on the boys side and is seeing immediate success. For Garcia however, it’s nothing new despite this being his first season coaching the varsity boys at Laguna Creek. He has spent the past 10 years as a club soccer coach in Elk Grove, and says it has been a pretty seamless transition.
“It’s nothing really new to me,” Garcia said. “Maybe just the administrative side of things at the high school, but the coaching part is pretty easy.”
When asked about his team’s early success this season, Garcia quickly pointed to the camaraderie being built within the program, with that being a focal point as he puts his stamp on the program.
“We’re trying to create a different kind of culture that a lot of high schools don’t have,” he said. “Most players are just around for a short period of time and then go back to their lives and their club teams, but we’re trying to create something that lasts. I have a good amount of kids who are buying in and helping create a legacy, something we can transfer to each upcoming year.”
After a match at River City on Thursday, Jan. 23, Laguna Creek will have a week off before taking to the pitch again at Monterey Trail on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 6 p.m.
