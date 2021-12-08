Olympian, Pac-12 Player of the Year, professional softball player; Allyson Nicole Carda has reached the heights of her sport. If Ally wants to, and as she says, “if my body will let me,” she’ll keep playing right up to 2028, the year when women’s softball will once again make an appearance in the Summer Olympics.
She would be 34-years-old at that time. In softball, that’s old.
The 2011 graduate of Pleasant Grove High School has excelled at every level of softball she’s competed, from pitching the Eagles to the 2009 Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship, to a stellar career at UCLA to USA Softball where going into the Olympic games she had a 17-0 record on the mound in international competition.
But, in Tokyo during the gold medal game, Carda was asked to come on in relief and she struggled through two innings. She ended up taking the loss as host Japan defeated Team USA, 2-0.
“Yes, it was upsetting because we wanted gold, but looking back at that now it did light a fire in me,” Carda admitted. “I am at that border age where I could play at the next Olympics. Hopefully my body will hold up and I’ll get my redemption in the (2028) Olympics.”
In fact, she said, the whole Olympic experience was hard for all athletes. Because of the COVID-19 precautions, all games were played with no fans. She described how strange it was to play in front of massive stadiums built for the games, yet the facilities were empty, plus, families couldn’t attend. Yet, Carda is proud of the silver medal she won and she’s pretty much over the disappointment of giving up both of the Japanese runs in the Olympic final.
“Looking back in hindsight, I could have done things differently, but looking at how far I came along as a pitcher that entire year and during that experience in the Olympics I could have sulked and had a pity-party for myself, but it lit a fire in me and made want to continue to pitch and get better,” she said.
Carda has relocated to Florida and is staying in shape by playing professionally. She’s played in the past for a franchise in Dallas and in Chicago in the National Fast Pitch League, plus she’s played overseas in Japan where, Carda says, the game is different.
“It is a different style of play,” she explained. “It’s different types of corporations all with sports teams. They play softball or whatever the sport and they also work for their company. We’ll work for the first half of the day and then go practice for the second half of the day. So, it’s actually longer days, longer practices. The games themselves are faster, they are more aggressive, and for me as a pitcher I have to figure out new ways to get them out. Outside of the games, I absolutely love it over there – the girls, the culture the food- I absolutely love it.”
It’s likely she’ll return to Japan to play professionally sometime next year, but a couple new ventures in pro softball here in the States have her eye.
“There’s actually two professional leagues starting up,” Carda explained. “There’s Athletes Unlimited which has a couple years and has done well, plus there’s another professional league starting. Just weighing out my options. I will go back to Japan and play for Honda there and that’s my priority and then see what works out timing-wise.”
She says she is far and away a better pitcher and softball player now at age 28 than age 20 and 21 when she was lights-out for UCLA, winning the Pac-12 Player of the Year award two years in a row.
“I wish all softball players could continue to play this long,” Carda lamented. “I’ve had moments where I didn’t want to continue to play, but I did and I’m better because of it. I’m smarter mentally, you’re more tough and able to outsmart people instead of being stubborn about things, like I used to be.”
The hope is, Carda added, that the new pro softball leagues starting up will give all women finishing up their collegiate career a chance to keep playing well into their 30s and earn some decent money.
“It is a hope that I become a catalyst and help this new pro league, be a positive voice and advocate for the younger (players),” she said. “For me it is much more fun now because you know the game better and you’re smarter and you just enjoy it more.”
This holiday season Carda will come home to Elk Grove to visit her parents, Jim and Heather, and host a special event at the Elk Grove Park Pavillion she’s calling an “Olympic Experience.” The event on Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. will include a motivational speech by Carda along with a raffle and other prizes. Admission is a canned food item which will be donated to the Elk Grove Food Bank.
“I’ve wanted to do something that has followed my softball journey and has supported me through all the years, so got with my family and wanted to do something not for money but to share some stories of what I went through in the Olympics and leading up to it,” Carda said.
