Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Evening Optimist Club of Sacramento announced this week that it canceled the 43rd Optimist High School Basketball All Star Games that was scheduled for April 11 at Cosumnes River College.
In addition to a number of Elk Grove Unified School District athletes chosen to play for both the boys and girls’ teams, three district coaches were chosen to guide three of the Optimist teams.
In the girls’ large schools south team, Maya Chelini and Rylie Harden of Elk Grove were selected to play. Joining them are Anaya Mejia and Jazlyn Moore of Monterey Trail.
Laguna Creek’s coaching staff was selected to coach the large schools South team, including head coach Cody Norman from Laguna Creek High School, assistant coach Qiana Levy, B. Tillery, Jr., Brien Tillery, Sr., and Winston Young.
Six local players were selected for the boys’ large schools South team; Marquis Hargrove of Franklin, Kaleb Drake of Laguna Creek, Charlie Garrison of Pleasant Grove and Sheldon’s trio of Xavier Brown, Xavion Brown and Josh Williams
The EGUSD was also represented by head coach Ken Manfredi from Franklin High School, who was selected to coach the large schools south team, assisted by fellow Wildcat Chris Emberley, while the boys small schools South team had head coach Tuan Nguyen from Florin High School selected with assistants Eric Nakagawa and Elva Silva from Florin.
Guard Niya Stubbs of Florin was selected to play for the girls small schools South team.
In the boys small schools South team, Javion Cooper of Bradshaw Christian was chosen to play.
The large schools North team’s coaching staff includes Optimist head Coach P. Deonard Wilson from Grant High School, as assisted by John Stone, Rondo Sands, and Garrett Perkins from Grantl.
The small schools North team had head coach Dennis Weaver, Jr. from Highlands School selected, assisted by Victor Nance from Highlands, Ralph Lewis from Bear River High School, James Kuykendall from Foresthill High School, and Stan Easter from Marysville High School.
The large schools north team’s coaching staff includes Optimist Head Coach Ray Beck from Woodcreek High School, as assisted by Tyson Maytanes from Woodcreek High School and Shawn Huckaby from Del Oro High School. The small schools South team would have been led by Optimist Head Coach Michael Gilliard from Dixon High School, as assisted by Hakeem Gilliard, Julie Miner, and Dean Miner from Dixon High School. Representing the small schools North team is head coach Michael Tenette from Highlands High School, as assisted by Malik Reed and Les Hale from Highlands High School.
These Optimist All Star games provide the top senior athletes of Sacramento and Greater Sacramento the venue to showcase their skills and prowess. Their selection is to honor them and their schools, and reflects the culmination of their hard work, diligence, and excellence in this sport and school, as well as their coach’s commitment towards their player’s endeavors, according to the Optimist Club.. In addition to this basketball event, the Optimist Club sponsors high school All-Star games in girls’ and boys’ volleyball, softball, and baseball.
