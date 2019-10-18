With four Elk Grove area teams undefeated in their respective leagues entering tonight’s games, all eyes will be on Bradshaw Christian, Laguna Creek, Monterey Trail and Valley to see if the hype is real as they all go for their third straight league win.
The Pride, who is 2-0 in the Sierra Valley Conference and 5-2 overall, will take on Union Mine at home at 7:30 p.m. after limiting opponents to 14 combined points in their first two league games.
The Pride is led offensively by Evan Zeppieri, who has 664 rush yards and four touchdowns while David Carr has passed for 474 yards and four touchdowns to aid in Bradshaw Christian’s winning record.
Valley went 2-0 in the Greater Sacramento League last week after it defeated Natomas 21-9.
Kalani Hunter leads the Vikings’ receivers with 373 yards and three touchdowns.
The Vikings will return home this week when they host Johnson at Cosumnes River College at 7:15 p.m.
The Vikings defeated Florin in their league opener and are 3-4 overall entering this week.
The Cardinals, meanwhile, will take on Kennedy on the road at 7:15 p.m. to try to make the night their own during the Cougars’ homecoming. The Cardinals (2-0 in the Metro League, 5-2 overall) defeated McClatchy 44-14 last week and have several players turning in large numbers including senior Tyrel Brown (792 rush yards and eight touchdowns) and Kahanu Koi (50 tackles, three interceptions, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble).
Monterey Trail, which is ranked third in the Sac-Joaquin Section and 44th in the state according to MaxPreps, is 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the Metro League after their blowout of Kennedy last week. Armed with a variety of offensive and defensive weapons not limited to Caleb Ramseur (663 rush yards and seven touchdowns) and Otha Williams (584 rush yards, 13 touchdowns) the Mustangs will take on Burbank in Sacramento at 7:15 p.m.
Burbank is 0-7 after losing 21-16 to River City last week.
