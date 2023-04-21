The boys tennis team at Cosumnes Oaks has finished their first ever Delta League undefeated season. The Wolfpack dominated the Delta League with a 12-0 league team match record and a 99-9 individual record.
Cosumnes Oaks is the defending Sac-Joaquin Section Division II team champions.
Next week, Ted Nguyen (2022 Division I Section singles champion) will hope to defend his league and section title from last season. Jonah Rosenthal and Brandon Gong (2022 Div. I section doubles champions) will also try to defend their league and section doubles title. Christopher Wall is the Wolfpack coach.
