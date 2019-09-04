Fall Ball
Fall Ball for Elk Grove Babe Ruth baseball starts Saturday, Sept. 7 and has 12 games per team, mostly double-headers on Saturdays but some single weekday night games under the lights. The season ends in mid-October. The cost is $100 per player. Elk Grove Babe Ruth play in two divisions based on league age (age as of 4/30/2020). The lower division, league age 12-13 usually consists of 3-6 teams. The league also tries to pull in some outside teams in that age group. Lower division games are on the same full-sized field as regular Babe Ruth League and high schools play.
The league is primarily for players who have not played Babe Ruth baseball before.
The Upper Division is for baseball ages 14-16 and traditionally has 4-8 teas with the same $100 per player cost.
EGBR supplies catching gear, batting helmets, a team hat, a loaner jersey, umpires, field fees and lights.
EGBR is looking for coaches willing to take Babe Ruth coaching certification subject to EGBR ratification. Parents can sign up their players online at www.eghardball.com. Coaches may also apply on the same website.
