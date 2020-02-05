2020 Laguna Creek Gator Swim Team Open House/Registration Night
The Laguna Creek Gators are having their open house on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Laguna Creek Sports Club. No reservation is required and the open house is open to non-swimmers and swimmers of all abilities. The Gators program offers an economical way (less than $300 for April – July) for children (3 -18) to spend the summer in a fun, family oriented environment. Our program encourages a healthy relationship between parents, athletes, and coaches.
We provide all swimmers an opportunity to achieve excellence in swimming through an enjoyable, educational, and social experience, preparing them for success in life’s endeavors. The club also offers other camps, childcare, computer, etc opportunities. In the past few years alone, Gator athletes have gone on to Stanford, Pepperdine, USC, Brown, Cal Maritime, Cal Poly SLO, and most of the colleges in the UC system.
Those interested can contact Coach Joe with any questions at joeledoux@yahoo.com.
Tiny Marathon, 10K and 5K Run/Walk
There is a run, jog, walk, and stroller push for everyone in the family at the eighth annual Tiny Smiles’ “tiny” Half Marathon, 10K, 5K Run/Walk, Kids Fun Run, and Health Expo, on Saturday, Feb. 8, 8 a.m., at the Galt Fairgrounds (at Civic Drive and Chabolla Avenue).
The beneficiary is the “tiny” Smiles and Children’s Heart Foundation. This event is designed to create awareness for CHD’s (Congenital Heart Defect), raise money for the incredible care and support babies and their families in need..
Overall male/female and Masters’ Division participants receive a custom etched glass trophy. Medals will be given to top three in each age division, 13 and under, 14-18, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70-79, 80+, and 5K Stroller Division, first and second place overall.
Participants will receive a custom Tech shirt, finisher’s medal for the half marathon, goodie bag, race gels, sports drink, post-race food and entertainment. To avoid the race-day crowds, there will be an early race-packet and T-shirt pickup will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Littleton Center, located at 410 Civic Drive, in Galt.
Race-day registration and check in will open at 6:30 a.m., with the half marathon kicking off at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K, 5K Stroller, and 10K events starting at 8:15 a.m. The Kids’ Fun Run will wind up the race events at 9 a.m. To register, visit itsyourrace.com. For additional information, those interested can contact On Your Mark Events at (209) 795-7842.
