Youth volleyball fall registration open
Registration for the United States Youth Vollyball League’s fall season is currently open. Don’t miss out on the exciting fall 2019 season. The deadline for registration is Sept. 1.
Once again, the USYVL is bringing another fun-filled season of volleyball to your community. All kids and parents are invited to come out and enjoy recreational volleyball practices and games while building self-esteem and confidence. This is a great opportunity for parents to spend quality time with their kids while helping to teach them the value of teamwork mixed with fun!
The eight week league in Elk Grove at Jungkeit Park will run beginning from Sept. 10 – Nov. 2. The USYVL is an instructional volleyball league that operates in a coed format for boys and girls ages 7-15. The organization’s mission is to provide every child with a chance to learn and play volleyball in a fun, safe, supervised, low-pressure environment. “Every Child Plays” and learns the game, while emphasizing on sportsmanship, cooperation, and teamwork.
USYVL offers multiple child discounts. For information on registration, volunteer positions, and a location near you, please log on to www.USYVL.org or contact USYVL at 1-888-988-7985.
Fall ball
Fall Ball for Elk Grove Babe Ruth baseball starts Saturday, Sept. 7 and has 12 games per team, mostly double-headers on Saturdays but some single weekday night games under the lights. The season ends in mid-October. The cost is $100 per player. Elk Grove Babe Ruth play in two divisions based on league age (age as of 4/30/2020). The lower division, league age 12-13 usually consists of 3-6 teams. The league also tries to pull in some outside teams in that age group. Lower division games are on the same full-sized field as regular Babe Ruth League and high schools play. It is great preparation for stepping up the level of play to compete in Babe Ruth or high school. The league is primarily for players who have not played Babe Ruth baseball before. The Upper division is for baseball ages 14-16 and traditionally has 4-8 teams with the same $100 per player cost. It has the same general schedule.
EGBR supplies catching gear, batting helmets, team hat, a loaner jersey, umpires, field fees and lights. EGBR is looking for coaches willing to take Babe Ruth coaching certification subject to EGBR ratification. Parents can sign up their players online at www.eghardball.com. Coaches may also apply on the same website. The suggested deadline for signups for Fall Ball is Aug. 20 but the sooner folks sign up the sooner EGBR will be able to plan for coaching and equipment needs.
