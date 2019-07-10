Youth volleyball fall registration open
Registration for the United States Youth Vollyball League’s fall season is currently open. Don’t miss out on the exciting fall 2019 season. The deadline for registration is Sept. 1.
Once again, the USYVL is bringing another fun-filled season of volleyball to your community. All kids and parents are invited to come out and enjoy recreational volleyball practices and games while building self-esteem and confidence. This is a great opportunity for parents to spend quality time with their kids while helping to teach them the value of teamwork mixed with fun!
The eight week league in Elk Grove at Jungkeit Park will run from Sept. 10 – Nov. 2. The USYVL is an instructional volleyball league that operates in a coed format for boys and girls ages 7-15. The organization’s mission is to provide every child with a chance to learn and play volleyball in a fun, safe, supervised, low-pressure environment. “Every Child Plays” and learns the game, while emphasizing on sportsmanship, cooperation, and teamwork.
USYVL offers multiple child discounts. For information on registration, volunteer positions, and a location near you, please log on to www.USYVL.org or contact USYVL at 1-888-988-7985.
