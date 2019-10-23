This weekend the McCaffrey Bulldogs raced in the Flat Sac Invitational at Gibson Ranch County Park. It was the last competitive race of the season for the McCaffrey cross-country team.
For the girls, Eden Lethbridge was the top Bulldog to cross the finish line at 10:57, Bricelena Cortez earned a time of 11:18, and Chloe Fiorino finished with her time of 11:19. Jacklyn Packard earned a time of 13:24, and Charlie Holt finished in 13:26; the top five Lady Bulldogs scored and place 10th as a team.
While there weren’t enough boys to score for the Bulldogs as a team, they ran hard, according to head coach Robert Dorheim.
Elijah Farren was the first Bulldog to cross the finish line with his time of 10:48, Paul Johnson finished in 10:52, Cody Kirbyson finished in 12:18 and Gavin Clementz finished in 13:03.
Next is the Zombie Fun Run, in which friends and family can run along with the Bulldogs and other competitors.
