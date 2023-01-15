Defending state wrestling champion Buchanan dominated the action Friday and Saturday at the Tim Brown Memorial at Sacramento’s Memorial Auditorium. The Clovis school placed all of their wrestlers, including seven first place awards. Oakdale was second, Folsom third and Ponderosa and Vista del Lago tied for fourth place.
Elk Grove placed seventh and Franklin was eighth in team points
Amongst the local wrestlers Franklin’s Amaar Khan was the lone first place grappler winning the 145-pound weight class.
Elk Grove’s Nolan Frank was second at 220 pounds and Zack Hoover of Laguna Creek grabbed second at 106 pounds.
Finishing third in the weight class was Ahmad Lewis of Franklin at 132 pounds. Pleasant Grove’s Hunter Hilliar was fourth at 195 pounds. Declan Follette was fourth at 285 pounds. JJ Soto of Elk Grove got fifth at 138. Mateo Barry of Franklin was sixth at 152 pounds.
