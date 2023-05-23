It was closing in to being a four hour long high school baseball game Tuesday night at Sacramento City College’s Union Stadium. While playing almost flawless baseball for 13 innings, the No. 3-seed Bradshaw Christian Pride and the No. 1-seed Sutter Huskies exchanged blows on a cool, windy evening that saw fans running to their cars for blankets and jackets as these two talented high school baseball teams began playing into extra innings for the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship.
Finally, in the bottom of the 13th, one too many mistakes cost the Pride a chance at back-to-back Section banners. A wild throw to first base on a bunt by Jordan Lee allowed Sutter’s Ryan Giovannoni to score from second base with the winning run and a 4-3 victory.
The Pride’s top of the order came right out of the chutes in the first inning with doubles by David Wiser and Micah Nicholson. After Mike Santos-LaPlanca walked, Alex Crosno’s RBI single gave Bradshaw Christian a 2-0 lead. From there, the Sutter pitching duo of Jagger Beck and Logan Yacavace allowed the Pride bats very little.
Beck hit the 110-pitch count limit after six-and-one-third innings and Yacavace came right in and continued the heat. By the end of the game, they combined for 19 strikeouts. Yacavace allowed just three hits over his six-and-two-thirds innings on the mound.
On the other side, Wiser pitched the first seven innings for the Pride and did quite well striking out eight while walking two. The sophomore had allowed only two hits while striking out five through five innings. However, the Huskies got three runs in the sixth inning. Alex Hanson doubled in one run and Ryan Giocannoni doubled in two more.
From there neither school could muster any runs over the next seven innings and the night grew longer and colder. Sutter did load the bases in the 11th inning but relief pitcher Ethan Rickert got a key groundball out to end that threat. Rickert pitched the final two innings for Pride. Two errors in the 13th inning allowed the Huskies to score their winning run.
Bradshaw Christian’s season is over with a 22-6 record, while Sutter, in its first year in the Sac-Joaquin Section, now advances into the CIF NorCal Regional playoffs.
