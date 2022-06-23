Well, there’s one way to get a state coaching honor and that’s to guide your team to a win in a championship game over the team coached by the person who won it the previous year.
That was just a minor part, of course, for Bradshaw Christian winning the CIF NorCal Division IV baseball championship with a 9-0 victory over Colusa. The RedHawks were the top seed and were trying to take their historical 33-0 start to an even more historical 34-0 finish. That didn’t happen as Takahashi and the young Pride (with many sophomores and freshmen starting) notched a historical win of their own.
“This is the first NorCal championship (in any sport) in school history,” Takahashi said in an interview with the Elk Grove Citizen. “We beat a good team in Colusa. Our boys showed up and played very well (Saturday).”
Eric Lay, the head coach at Colusa, was the Small Schools State Coach of the Year in 2021 when his team ended with a 27-1 record. Takahashi’s squad in 2022 finished 26-4 and was No. 2 in the final Div. IV state rankings (behind 31-4 Estancia of Costa Mesa).
Baseball has been a big part of Takahashi’s life since he was a youngster. He grew up in Porterville and played at Fresno City College. He was chosen in the 1995 MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants as a pitcher and was in the minor leagues for three seasons. Takahashi’s pitching background may be one reason why Bradshaw Christian freshman David Wiser was able to throw a shutout in the regional final. The team’s pitchers overall only gave up four runs in seven CIF Sac-Joaquin Section & CIF NorCal playoff games.
Takahashi, who has been at Bradshaw Christian since 2017 and also is the school’s athletic director, is the first Sac-Joaquin Section Small Schools State Coach of the Year since 2015 when Nelson Randolph of Capital Christian (Sacramento) was the honoree.
He told the Citizen Sunday he will resign as the school’s athletic director and will remain as the baseball coach. He’ll be replacing John Williams as the commissioner of the Sierra Valley Conference.
