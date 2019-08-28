While most of the Sac-Joaquin Section’s football teams kicked off the 2019 season in 90-degree-plus weather last weekend, Bradshaw Christian made a trip to Richmond and took on Salesian College Preparatory School on a breezy 72-degree Saturday afternoon.
The Pride debuted the season churning the artificial turf in Richmond for 264 rushing yards while playing gritty defense for a 24-7 zero week win.
“Our running backs will be the props, but our line played great today,” Bradshaw head coach Drew Rickert said. “They were much bigger, but our line took it to them.”
Pride halfback Nate Grant led the team with 102 yards on 12 carries and all three of the Bradshaw touchdowns. Jeremiah Bonner-Hayes added 88 yards on his 10 carries.
But, nursing a 16-7 lead early in the fourth quarter the Pride defense had to come up with a stop on fourth-and-goal at their own four yardline that helped to put the game away for Bradshaw.
“That changed the whole momentum of the game,” Rickert said. “We were having success on offense, but defense we were struggling so that stop was huge.”
This Friday Bradshaw will continue its non-league slate with another road game, this one at Durham.
