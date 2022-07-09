Should there be any local high school football team averaging more than 400 yards rushing a game in the coming 2022 season, the odds-on favorite to accomplish that will be Bradshaw Christian. Much like his counterpart, T.J. Ewing, down Calvine Road a couple miles to the west at Monterey Trail, Pride head coach Drew Rickert prefers to shove the ball down the throat of his opponent and surprise them every now and then with a pass.
The double-wing formation, where the fullback is “hidden” immediately behind the quarterback and running backs motion towards the formation and a double handoff is common, generally fools the opposing defense, even those with bigger guys.
The Pride is looking for a return to the post-season in the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division V or VI. Last season they reached the Div. VI semi-finals and dropped a disappointing 18-13 decision to Rosemont.
Bradshaw plays in the Sierra Valley Conference, a Division V league in the Sac-Joaquin Section.
Rickert says this season the strength of his Pride team is going to be the offensive line.
“We have a few returning linemen who are pretty good,” he said. “I think that is going to be our strength, up front.”
His top returning player may be fullback/linebacker Mateo Mojica.
“He started varsity both ways for the last seven games last season,” Rickert said. “He played linebacker a lot and fullback, too, so we’ll rely on him a lot this season.”
He also commended his players for their excellent work ethic during summer drills and showing excellent team chemistry.
Rickert’s son, Ethan, started at quarterback in 2021 as a freshman and brings that experience into his sophomore season.
One other team strength is the fact Rickert and his coaching staff have been together now eight seasons.
“I feel I have the best coaching staff in Sacramento,” he claims.
Team Unknowns:
“We are young this year, but I think we have kids who can play,” Rickert said. “We’ve been doing some passing leagues and they’ve been getting to the right spots and working hard. They’ll just have to grow up.”
2022 Schedule:
Interestingly, Rickert’s the only football coach in the Sierra Valley Conference returning from a year ago. All the other SVC schools have new football coaches this fall.
“Our league is better,” Rickert said. “Union Mine is a bigger school and has a lot of kids. Rosemont returns a lot and Liberty Ranch has a good, solid program. It will be interesting to see what happens.”
Overall outlook:
The Pride will play some tough schools in the preseason in Linden and Lathrop. A big non-conference home game for Bradshaw will be when they host East Nicolaus Sept. 9.
“I am very optimistic if we can mature through the pre-season,” Rickert said
Notes:
The prospect of the junior varsity squad having success this fall excites Rickert.
“Our JV team is talented as heck,” he said. “The last two classes have been as talented back-to-back as any we’ve had since I’ve been at Bradshaw.”
He attributes that to the pandemic’s effect on the public schools. Bradshaw’s classes have been meeting in-person virtually the entire past two years and parents desiring their children to have more face-to-face instruction have enrolled their students.
Rickert will start his 17th season at head coach in August. His teams have won five Section championships and were runners-up two times.
“I don’t think when I came here I’d have this success,” Rickert said. ”But, it’s been a combination of great administrators, kids that work hard, having a great coaching staff, so yeah, I’ve been fortunate.”
2022 Schedule:
8/19 at Lathrop
8/26 vs. Linden
9/2 at Middletown
9/9 vs. East Nicolaus
9/16 BYE
9/23 at Ygnacio Valley (Concord)
9/30 at Union Mine*
10/7 vs. El Dorado*
10/14 at Liberty Ranch*
10/21 vs. Galt*
10/28 at Rosemont*
*=Sierra Valley Conference game
