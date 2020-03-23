Five Bradshaw Christian athletes were named to the Sierra Valley Conference’s boys basketball, girls basketball or boys soccer lists that were released March 5.
Completing an enormously successful year that saw the Pride boys basketball team play for the Sac-Joaquin Section Championship as well as reach the CIF Nor Cal semifinals, the Pride’s Jaylen Patterson and Javion Cooper earned All-League honors.
The Pride finished the year with a 20-14 overall record and went 5-5 to finish in fourth place in the SVC.
For girls basketball, Quinn Durbin represented the Pride on the All-League list.
Milton Sujo and Joey Avila made the boys soccer All-League list.
