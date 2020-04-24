In a Monday, Aug. 27, 2007 game at Raley Field, the River Cats shut out the Colorado Sky Sox 3-0.
That game would turn out to be a landmark game for the organization, which is counting down its top five moments in club history throughout April.
Former Oakland pitcher Dallas Braden is best known for the perfect game he threw on Mother’s Day in 2010. Yet, a start three years prior in Sacramento hinted at what was to come.
Pitching against the Colorado Springs Sky Sox, Braden showed flashes of perfection, striking out 17 hitters and allowing just three hits.
The historical performance did not look likely early on. Braden allowed back-to-back singles to start the game. A three-pitch strikeout of Seth Smith, however, got him back on track and, from that point on, he retired 26 of the next 28 batters.
The dominance wasn’t against weaker competition, either. The Sky Sox, then the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, started eight players that had played or would play at the highest level.
One of the hitters Braden dismantled was Jeff Baker. Over his 11-year MLB career, Baker specialized in hitting left-handed pitchers. He hit .296 with an .860 OPS in his 1,016 career plate appearances against lefties while striking out 7.8% less often than against righties. On Aug. 27, Braden struck him out in all four matchups, granting Baker the rare Golden Sombrero.
Center fielder Nick Blasi fueled the offense for Sacramento. He scored two runs, one being on his fifth-inning, two-run home run, which provided just enough offense to earn Braden a comfortable 3-0 victory.
