Sheldon's boys golf team beat Cosumnes Oaks, 209-238, in a Delta League dual match Wednesdays Zach Mate (CO) shot 33 (-3) followed by Casey Kosney (SHS) who shot 35 (-1) at WildHawk G.C.
Other scores: Sheldon - Caleb Nguyen, 39; Jasroop Gill, 43; Evan Offord, 44; Nate Parent, 48 = 209
Cosumnes Oaks - Yuvraj Brar, 43; Tad Shelp, 52; Devin Adams, 55; Hayden Furuaka, 55 = 238
Franklin 186, Pleasant Grove 192 (Emerald Lakes G.C.)
Baseball
Metro Conference:
River City 11, Laguna Creek 9
The Cardinals were down 8-4 in the fifth inning and scored three to get to within one, but River City tacked on three more in the sixth. They pounded out 15 hits against Cardinal pitching.
Laguna Creek had nine hits, including a double by Kyle Hedrick and a pair of singles and three RBIs by Jace Villanueva.
The two clubs play again Friday, this time in West Sacramento.
Note: Monterey Trail's scheduled game at Kennedy Wednesday was postponed because of the teachers' strike in Sacramento City Unified School District.
Non-League
Vista del Lago 18, Cosumnes Oaks 5
Vista started early with a first inning homer by Jacob Cullen, double by Justin LaFortune and double by Ritchie Gregory. In total, they had 18 hits in the runaway.
The Wolfpack did score all its runs in the fifth inning.
Softball
Ponderosa 19, Cosumnes Oaks 0
Pleasant Grove 12, River City 8
Franklin 28, Lindhurst 0
Boys Volleyball
Delta League
Pleasant Grove 3, Elk Grove 2
Franklin 3, Cosumnes Oaks 0
Jesuit 3, Sheldon 0
Metro Conference
Monterey Trail 3, Laguna Creek 0
