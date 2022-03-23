Boys Golf

Sheldon defeated Cosumnes Oaks in a Delta League dual match Wednesday at WildHawk Golf Club.

 photo by Brian Hartman

Sheldon's boys golf team beat Cosumnes Oaks, 209-238, in a Delta League dual match Wednesdays Zach Mate (CO) shot 33 (-3) followed by Casey Kosney (SHS) who shot 35 (-1) at WildHawk G.C.

Other scores: Sheldon - Caleb Nguyen, 39; Jasroop Gill, 43; Evan Offord, 44; Nate Parent, 48 = 209

Cosumnes Oaks - Yuvraj Brar, 43; Tad Shelp, 52; Devin Adams, 55; Hayden Furuaka, 55 = 238

Franklin 186, Pleasant Grove 192 (Emerald Lakes G.C.)

Baseball

Metro Conference:

River City 11, Laguna Creek 9

The Cardinals were down 8-4 in the fifth inning and scored three to get to within one, but River City tacked on three more in the sixth. They pounded out 15 hits against Cardinal pitching.

Laguna Creek had nine hits, including a double by Kyle Hedrick and a pair of singles and three RBIs by Jace Villanueva.

The two clubs play again Friday, this time in West Sacramento.

Note: Monterey Trail's scheduled game at Kennedy Wednesday was postponed because of the teachers' strike in Sacramento City Unified School District.

Non-League

Vista del Lago 18, Cosumnes Oaks 5

Vista started early with a first inning homer by Jacob Cullen, double by Justin LaFortune and double by Ritchie Gregory. In total, they had 18 hits in the runaway.

The Wolfpack did score all its runs in the fifth inning. 

Softball

Ponderosa 19, Cosumnes Oaks 0

Pleasant Grove 12, River City 8

Franklin 28, Lindhurst 0

Boys Volleyball

Delta League

Pleasant Grove 3, Elk Grove 2

Franklin 3, Cosumnes Oaks 0

Jesuit 3, Sheldon 0

Metro Conference

Monterey Trail 3, Laguna Creek 0

email - egsports@ValleyOakPress.com

Twitter @JohnHullEG 

Citizen Sports @EGCSports

Tags

Sports Editor

John Hull has been a part of the sports scene in Elk Grove since moving to the city in 1999. Hull originally came on board the sports staff of the Citizen in 2007, retired in 2019, but returned as the Citizen's sports editor in 2021.