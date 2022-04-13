With overcast skies and cold, brisk winds the golfers from Cosumnes Oaks, Elk Grove, Sheldon and Davis overcame the conditions with quality scores at WildHawk Golf Club. 

Huskies boys golf lost to Davis, 188-210, but were only three shots off a season best despite the cold conditions & playing from the back tees.

Top Individual Scores:

Casey Kosney 35 (S)

J. Green 35 (D)

B.Schimmel 36 (D)

N.Mandelaris 38 (D)

M.Anderson 39 (D)

Caleb Nguyen 40 (S)

Evan Offord 41 (S)

Jasroop Gill 44 (S)

Austin Lewis 50 (S)

Cosumnes Oaks/Elk Grove scoring:

Daniel Johnson 38 (EG)

Zach Mate 39 (CO)

Yuvraj Brar 45 (CO)

AJ Nua 47 (EG)

Tad Shelp 46 (CO)

Devin Adams 48 (CO)

Austin Hannah 55 (EG)

John Valdez 55 (CO)

Ian Ceja 69 (CO)

email - egsports@ValleyOakPress.com

Twitter @JohnHullEG 

Citizen Sports @EGCSports

Sports Editor

John Hull has been a part of the sports scene in Elk Grove since moving to the city in 1999. Hull originally came on board the sports staff of the Citizen in 2007, retired in 2019, but returned as the Citizen's sports editor in 2021.