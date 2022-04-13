With overcast skies and cold, brisk winds the golfers from Cosumnes Oaks, Elk Grove, Sheldon and Davis overcame the conditions with quality scores at WildHawk Golf Club.
Huskies boys golf lost to Davis, 188-210, but were only three shots off a season best despite the cold conditions & playing from the back tees.
Top Individual Scores:
Casey Kosney 35 (S)
J. Green 35 (D)
B.Schimmel 36 (D)
N.Mandelaris 38 (D)
M.Anderson 39 (D)
Caleb Nguyen 40 (S)
Evan Offord 41 (S)
Jasroop Gill 44 (S)
Austin Lewis 50 (S)
Cosumnes Oaks/Elk Grove scoring:
Daniel Johnson 38 (EG)
Zach Mate 39 (CO)
Yuvraj Brar 45 (CO)
AJ Nua 47 (EG)
Tad Shelp 46 (CO)
Devin Adams 48 (CO)
Austin Hannah 55 (EG)
John Valdez 55 (CO)
Ian Ceja 69 (CO)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.