Bob Lee, known for his smart football mind while coaching and teaching at Elk Grove, Delta and McClatchy High Schools, has died at the age of 74, according to a family member.
Lee was the offensive coordinator under Ed Lombardi during the 1980s and 90s and was the head coach of the Thundering Herd just one year, the 2002 season. He later went on to coach football at Delta High School where his wife Carol was a counselor and the athletic director. Lee also coached at McClatchy for a short period of time.
Todd Bloomstine, a former Herd player, posted on Twitter how he remembered Lee when he was an assistant coach and history teacher at Elk Grove.
“Coach Lee's analytical perspective and all-business mentality perfectly complemented Coach Lombardi's passionate and emotional style,” Bloomstine wrote. “Those were influential and formative years in my life. I'm grateful for those life lessons that I still carry today.”
The defensive backfield coach at Elk Grove in 2002 was Alex Aragon, who now teaches in Fairfield.
“He was a very, very smart guy,” Aragon said. “He was always watching film. He was like a brainiac in football – real organized. He had a room in his house that was all tapes where he would go back and look up old plays, defenses and the like. His playbook was always really organized.”
Even when Lee became head coach of Elk Grove and again at Delta, he remained his own offensive coordinator and coached the game from the press box.
“It worked because you can see everything up there,” Aragon recalled. “He put that in my head when I coached football by being up in the booth.”
No cause of death was given by family members who contacted the Citizen. Plans for a celebration of life are still pending.
Commented