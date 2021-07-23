Swimmers

Swimmers dive into the water during one of the events held during the Bill Rose Summer Classic, which was held July 15-18.

 Photos by Steve Crowley

Swimmers competed to earn a league championship during the four-day Bill Rose Summer Classic last week at the Elk Grove Aquatics Center. The meet was split between Folsom and Elk Grove to allow for safety measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and approximately 450 swimmers competed at EGAC alone in the biggest meet of the season. The Elk Grove Aquatics Club hosted the Elk Grove portion of the meet.