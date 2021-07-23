Swimmers competed to earn a league championship during the four-day Bill Rose Summer Classic last week at the Elk Grove Aquatics Center. The meet was split between Folsom and Elk Grove to allow for safety measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and approximately 450 swimmers competed at EGAC alone in the biggest meet of the season. The Elk Grove Aquatics Club hosted the Elk Grove portion of the meet.
