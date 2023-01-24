The rock music is playing, the stage lights are blinking. From behind the black curtain walks Alex Ace. He turns backs to the curtain and with a shout lifts his hands to the ceiling of the Soccer World Arena, making the shape of diamond with his fingers.
The crowd packed into the indoor soccer facility-turned-professional wrestling arena let out a few cheers. A few fans mimick the diamond shape using their thumbs and forefingers, hoisting their hands high above their heads, as well.
Ace is a bit of a foreboding figure. Much like a typical pro wrestler, he’s tall; very tall.
“I’m seven-foot,” Ace grinned in a post-match interview. “Well, really 6-10, but I say seven-foot.”
Ace headed to the wrestling ring set up in the middle of Soccer World’s practice arena on the south side of their Kent Street facility and he glared at and ruffled his forehead to try to intimidate his opponent that night, “Bad Boy”Boyce LeGrande. Wearing a long, flowing black leather coat which hung as low as his knees, Ace walked around the ring slapping a few high fives with the fans, stopping occasionally to form the diamond shape above his head, to the delight of those who did likewise in the crowd.
The handsign reminded the long-time wrestling fans of a similar pre-match tradition of 1990’s former WCW star “Diamond” Dallas Paige.
“Ah, but it isn’t quite the same,” Ace quipped with a European accent. “I came up with that when I was wrestling in Japan. They are really into hand gestures, whatever they can catch onto. I was a heel and noticed what some of the other guys were doing to get up the crowd, so I came up with an “A” for Alex Ace. I started doing that and people were responding.”
(A wrestling note here: a “heel” is the wrestler you are supposed to boo. The “good guys” you cheer are known as “baby faces” or just “faces.”)
He’s introduced by the ring announcer as hailing from Barcelona, Spain. That’s true. Hardly any pro wrestler is really from the city as announced. Their wrestling handle is a usually a stage name, too. Ace didn’t offer his true identity.
Ace, in one large step to the ring apron, once again glares at LeGrande (who responds back with a “I’m-so-cool” response, common amongst “heels”). Then the native Spaniard lifts a leg and steps over the top ropes, an act reminiscent of huge wrestlers of the past such as Big John Studd, Kevin Nash and, perhaps the most well-known large guy of all-time, Andre the Giant.
Ace is like most of the pro wrestlers on what is called the “Indy” or independent circuit. He travels city to city, literally state to state wrestling several times a week before crowds of a hundred or two, honing their skills and hoping to catch the eye of a someone from one of the national wrestling circuits such as the WWE or AEW.
“In 2018 I had a tryout with WWE,” Ace said. “They liked me but told me to go put on more weight and keep sending them (videoclips).”
The tall guys, he explained, aren’t necessarily what the big money promotions are looking for these days. They’d rather have shorter wrestlers who can literally fly around the ring. Pro wrestling these days seem to be more about acrobatics, flying drop kicks and the like. Anything to woo the crowds.
The Elk Grove crowd seemed to appreciate Ace’s style and ring presence. He dispatched LeGrande with a big boot to the face and a cover to the count of three about 10 minutes into the match.
The pair was the opening match Jan. 15 in Supreme Pro Wrestling’s first Elk Grove match of 2023. Ace and LaGrande, after changing clothes, came out at the show’s intermission and stood around the souvenir tables talking with fans and even taking a few photos, as well, towering well above them.
No, he wasn’t a basketball player, either.
“I’m actually a tennis player,” Ace said.
Then, with a big grin he talked about his current occupation and believes he may have a great future in the world of professional wrestling because he works each match very hard.
“Nowadays it feels like wrestling, I don’t want to say it is less about storytelling, I want to say most of the guys are into, well, I don’t want to use the phrase ‘circus act.’” Ace said. “There are a lot more acrobatics involved, which is fine, but I don’t think people get emotionally invested in that. I think you have to get emotionally invested in it. You remember your favorite match, but you don’t remember all the moves. But, you remember how you felt watching that match.”
Thus, Ace wants his fans to remember his matches by how he presents himself. He takes his inspiration for his ring character from the former WWE superstar Kane.
“He always came out of the fire,” Ace recalled. “He was tall and all the stuff he would do, he and the Undertaker. I try to emulate people like that.”
Ace has also wrestled in Europe and Canada and has traveled around primarily the western United States the last year and a half wrestling for promotions like the SPW.
“Wherever I go the kids especially pick up on (the “Ace” hand symbol),” he said.
His end goal is to wrestle for one of the big wrestling companies, but he realizes he needs more exposure.
“But sometimes the larger (independent) companies don’t want big guys,” Ace explained. “They want the guys who can do the acrobatics. So, for me it’s trying to take the step in the middle which can be difficult.”
So, like many performers, it’s marketing yourself. Send emails and hope someone responds.
“I’m trying to be an athletic big man to show some versatility,” Ace said. “You can’t be a one-trick pony. So, if I can show some versatility, then I can work with just about anyone.”
He’s planning on spending much of 2023 on local wrestling cards around northern California and Arizona hoping to catch the eye of someone who can get him into the big time of pro wrestling.
