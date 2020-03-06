With the let down of a semifinals loss in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs to Del Oro behind them, the Laguna Creek Cardinals looked to redeem themselves and keep their season alive as they moved onto the Northern California Division II playoffs. The No. 4 Cardinals hosted No. 13 Montgomery from Santa Rosa with a week to prepare themselves after their loss to Del Oro, and the Cardinals would make sure they were ready.
In a game that went back-and-forth throughout, Laguna Creek was able to erase a five-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to defeat the Vikings by a score of 60-55 Tuesday night at Laguna Creek High School and advance to the quarterfinals of the Northern California Division II Girls Regional State Championship.
“Our girls are young so I think they don’t necessarily realize that stage that they are on but they met the desire and intensity of Montgomery and it was enough to propel past them,” said Laguna Creek head coach Cody Norman.
“We told them the opportunity to succeed at advance is right now and to take advantage of that and think as if there is no tomorrow.”
Laguna Creek are among the youngest teams, if not the youngest team still playing at this stage with 14 of their 15 roster spots fielded by either sophomores or freshmen. Among them are the team captains and super sophomore duo of point guard Zoe Tillery and post player Ahrray Young. Tillery is a flashy player that has the ability to score inside-and-out while Young likes to drive inside and use her strength to out muscle her opponents.
Against the Vikings, Laguna Creek started off the game hot by connecting on their first few shots from the outside and had a three-point lead at the end of the first quarter in large part due to Tillery scoring nine of her game-high 24 points in the first quarter.
Although Laguna Creek started off the game strong, it was Montgomery that took control in the middle quarters. The Vikings are as experienced as they come with nine seniors led by the lengthy Ashleigh Barr. Barr and Montgomery were able to make quick passes and get Laguna Creek into foul trouble to build a lead in the second quarter which carried out to the third quarter.
“Foul trouble plays a big part and it always hurts one team,” Norman said.
“Montgomery did a great job of keeping their size inside and protect the rim so we had to make sure adjustments to continue to find open players.”
With their season on the line, Laguna Creek was able to come back in the game and deliver when it mattered most with a strong fourth quarter where the Cardinals outscored the Vikings by 10.
“I think we really just started muscling up and finally getting the ball inside to draw some fouls,” Norman said. “We didn’t do too well at the line but psychologically getting fouls constantly called can play a part on a team and get in their head.”
Young had trouble finding space in the first half, but was able to come alive in the fourth quarter. Young scored eight of her 13 points in the fourth quarter and Tillery scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, mostly from the free throw line to complete the comeback.
“Those girls are ballers and they put in the hard work everyday,” Norman said.
“It is nice to see them come out in game time and cause damage to the other team and because of their abilities and how much attention they draw defensively it creates opportunities for the rest of the team.”
With the victory, Laguna Creek will have just one day to prepare for their quarterfinal match up at home on Thursday against the No. 5 seed San Joaquin Memorial Panthers from Fresno. The Panthers made easy work of No. 12 Lynbrook with a 71-36 victory on Tuesday.
San Joaquin Memorial are the Division II champions of the Central Section and are currently on a 13-game winning streak.
“We are going to try and get some film on them and work on free throws and go from there,” Norman said.
“Our girls’ IQ is really strong so even without practice we came implement and run stuff on the fly.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.