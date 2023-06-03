Nolan Stevens was named last week the Delta League’s baseball player of the year. That was a no-doubter to everyone who follows prep baseball locally, but just about six or seven of Stevens’ Franklin teammates could have easily won the same honor this season. That’s how good and how deep the Wildcats were in 2023.
The Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division I champions won 30 games this season with a lineup of future baseball stars such as Nic Abraham, Jordy Lopez, Derek Pham, Noah Meaux, Dom Guisti, Dylan Minnatee and Jaydn Ramos. What’s scary for next season’s opponents is that only Stevens, Guisti, Meaux and Pham will graduate. And, coach Bryan Kilby has plenty of young talent coming up through the ranks.
The only other local baseball team that had won 30 games in one season (according to MaxPreps) was the 2013 Elk Grove squad with current major leaguers Rowdy Tellez, Nick Madrigal and Dylan Carlson on it. Minor Leaguers Dom Nunez, Derek Hill and Ty Madrigal were also on that team. Its top pitcher was David Smith who played a couple seasons in the Washington Nationals’ farm system, after having a nice college career at Long Beach State.
Don’t be surprised if this spring’s group of Wildcats will be on pro baseball rosters 10 years from now.
SJS to move to Elk Grove
The Sac-Joaquin Section will be moving its offices to Elk Grove this summer. Assistant commissioner Will DeBoard said they have purchased a building on East Stockton Blvd. between Elk Grove Blvd. and Bond Road. For much of its history, the Section offices were located on Turner Road in Lodi.
The California Interscholastic Federation governs high school athletics throughout the state. There are 10 Sections of the CIF and the Sac-Joaquin is one of the largest geographically from Sutter on the north to Merced on the south, Fairfield on the west and Colfax on the east.
By the way, the Section is advertising a job opening for an assistant commissioner to work alongside commissioner Mike Garrison, DeBoard and Jason Feuerbach, associate commissioner of the Section.
AJ, Aiden in Baton Rouge
Oregon State University’s baseball team opened the NCAA Regional playoffs in Baton Rouge against San Houston State this weekend. On that squad and figuring to see some action in the double-elimination regional, are former Elk Grove teammates A.J. Hutcheson and Aiden Jimenez. Both have been used as relievers out of the bullpen for the Beavers.
Patrick Roth is back
After four seasons away from the hardcourts, Patrick Roth will return to the basketball bench this winter to coach the boys at Cosumnes Oaks once again. In recent years, Roth had been coaching the Wolfpack’s boys golf team.
Roth has been at Cosumnes Oaks since the school opened in 2008. Prior to that he was the first basketball coach at Franklin High School when that school opened.
Roth’s most memorable season had to be the 2013-2014 year when his talented squad went all the way to the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division II championship game. They eventually lost to Folsom, 79-62. But, that squad had quite the roller coaster of a season. Cosumnes Oaks had to forfeit is first 16 games of the season because they had an ineligible player on the team. That ruling came down in January which gave the Wolfpack some time, and some league games, to win. They proceeded to win 10 in a row, finish 8-4 in the Sierra Valley Conference, tied for second place.
Behind a talented group which included L.J. Reed, Eric Toles and Alex Van Dyke, Roth coached them into the post-season which included wins over St. Mary’s and Del Oro.
In the CIF NorCal Regionals, they defeated Leigh from San Jose and Grant before dropping a 68-51 contest to Folsom in the Regional finals at the old Sleep Train Arena.
Frank brothers to Mizzou Valley
The brother tandem of Kendall and Nolan Frank will wrestle, together, for Missouri Valley College. The pair were outstanding grapplers for Pat Coffing at Elk Grove, Nolan a two-time Sac-Joaquin Section Masters champion. Kendall is two years older and had been wrestling at Sacramento City College.
Missouri Valley is a NAIA college located in Marshall, MO.
From the “Cubs’ Insider”
(an update from a Chicago Cubs scribe with the latest from former Elk Grove baseball player Nick Madrigal)
Nick Madrigal was not having a good season for the Cubs and really hasn’t hit well since a hamstring injury ended his season in 2021. He was with the White Sox at the time after being selected fourth overall in 2018 on the strength of what was supposed to be a 70-grade hit tool. Madrigal hit very well in the minors and he hardly ever struck out, thus providing a change from the game’s recent trends.
He hit .340 and had a 110 wRC+ for the Sox over 109 plate appearances in the shortened season, then batted .305 with a 112 wRC+ before the injury and a trade to the North Side changed things. We don’t need to rehash everything about Madrigal’s performance, but suffice to say he hasn’t reached even the most modest projections in terms of his performance at the plate.
Hence the demotion to Triple-A Iowa, where the Cubs wanted Madrigal to rediscover his hitting stroke in the hopes of either helping the big club or building enough trade value to be moved prior to the deadline. Things appear to be going far better than anyone could have imagined in the early going, as Madrigal is having his way with minor league pitching.
He went 3-for-5 and was a home run shy of a cycle on Thursday to raise his average to .500 with a 1.451 OPS with Iowa. It’s only five games, but he’s already hit more homers (1) and triples (2) in that time than he did in 326 PAs for the Cubs. The big problem for Madrigal is that no matter how well he hits in Des Moines, he really doesn’t have an everyday spot in Chicago.
Even if we assume he won’t eventually be exposed at third base, the Cubs need to find room for Patrick Wisdom and Christopher Morel. A lot of folks out there will tell you they’d rather see a “good hitter” than a guy who strikes out a lot, but Wisdom has been a far more valuable producer and collected as many home runs last Sunday against the Reds as Madrigal has in his entire career.
In order for Madrigal to be a regular, he’s got to bat over .300 with an ISO of around .100 and much better baserunning than what we’ve seen so far. If he’s going to show next to nothing in the power department, the batting average needs to be north of .325 with a strikeout rate of maybe 5% or lower. That’s particularly true when talking about a guy who only draws a walk every 10 games or so.
Barring a significant injury or a trade that removes players in front of him on the depth chart, I have to think Madrigal’s time in the Cubs organization is limited to the next two months. But hey, maybe this stint in Iowa will shake something loose and he’ll come back looking like his old self.
