Among the best of the Metro Conference girls soccer players, Brynn Bedal of Laguna Creek was named Goal Keeper of the Year. On the boys’ side, the Cardinals also had a top player as Jordan Hongphakdy was voted Metro League MVP.
Monterey Trail’s David Groves was named Coach of the Year for girls soccer in the league lists that were released last month.
In addition to Bedal, Sahar Rashid and Katarina Azzimonti of the Cardinals were named All-League.
Bedal, the Cardinal junior goalkeeper, helped the Cardinals go 5-4-3 in league and 7-8-5 overall.
From Monterey Trail, Tiana Johnson, Amanda Do, Jameah Esio and Jasveen Singh were named All-League. The Mustangs were 6-5-1 in league play and were 10-11-2 overall, finishing fourth in league.
Olivia Green and Susie Long from McClatchy were named Defensive and Offensive Players of the Year, respectively.
For boys soccer, Hongphakdy helped the Cardinals win the Metro Conference Championship. The Cardinals went 8-1-3 in league and were 10-5-3 overall.
The Cardinals had five other players win Metro honors; Jose Arauza, Sayed Hazrat, Jair Meza, Jason Bolfango and Dominic Agrella were all voted All-League.
Mustangs Mateo Salamanca and Jonathan Catano made the boys soccer All-League list, as did four players from Kenedy, three from River city, three from Grant and one from Burbank.
Kennedy’s Kenyon Hill was named Coach of the Year.
Among boys basketball players, Kaleb Drake of Laguna Creek and Kevin Adams Jr. and Varick Lewis of Monterey Trail won All-League.
Tyree Gill of Burbank and Corey Yerger of Grant won the Co-MVP awards and Lindsey Ferrell won Metro Conference of the Year.
Among wrestlers, Abdulsabur Abdulshakur (126 pound weight class), Joe Lopez (132), Kent Huynh (138), Daniel Rameriz (182), Melikai Red (195), Eric Xiong (220) and Andreas Argumedo (285), all of Monterey Trail, earned All-League honors.
