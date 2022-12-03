The American River College Beavers once again were stopped one step away from the CCCAA football championship game. On Saturday, the Beavers offense just couldn’t get started and the College of San Mateo defense wouldn’t relent. San Mateo (11-1) defeated ARC, 30-5, for the Northern California Football Championship on a rainy afternoon in the Bay Area.
The Beavers finished the season with an 8-4 record.
ARC actually scored all five of its points in the first quarter and were shut down the rest of the way. A team safety and Zach Schreiner’s 26-yard field goal were all the Beavers could score on the day. They were held to only eight first downs and 32 yards total offense, 71 yards passing and a minus-39 yards rushing.
To add to their misery, ARC fumbled away the ball twice.
The Beavers got on the scoreboard right away when Kai Wallin and Robert Matulich tackled pass receiver Ezra Moleni in the end zone for a safety.
Schreiner’s field goal came on the Beavers’ second possession of the game.
ARC were once again the champions of the National-NorCal Conference this fall going 5-0.
San Mateo will now move on to the CCCAA State Championship game Saturday, Dec. 10, against 12-0 Riverside Community College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.