School: American River College
Nickname: Beavers
2022 Record: 8-4 (lost in CCCAA NorCal Final)
Head Coach: Jon Osterhout
Years at ARC: 12th (9th as head coach)
College: Sacramento State
Assistant Coaches: Lou Biaz, Ryan Gomes, Eddie Elder, Bob Barnes, Ryan Battle, Maurice Dominguez, Jared Brown, Ed Eaton, Jakori Ford, Joey Hew Len, Adam Lopez, Julian McElroy, Michael Morris, Bob Shook, Christian Williams, Lou Patrone
Top returning players:
- Desmin Hatfield-Rushton (Capital Christian) Fr. DB
- Antonio Williams (Monterey Trail) So. DB
- Cole Gustafson (Rocklin)So.,DL
- Luke Levengood (Vacaville) So., DL
- Brevin Amiga (Monterey Trail) So., DB
- Josh Tremain (Folsom) So. LB
Top newcomers:
- Joseph McCray (Grant) Fr., QB
- Jett Harris(Dixon) Fr., QB
- Frank Arcuri (Monterey Trail) Fr., QB
- Isaiah Bickham (Whitney) Fr., RB
- T.Q. Wallace (Franklin) Fr., RB
- Xavier Porter (Pleasant Grove) Fr. WR
The American River College’s football team is like a Sac-Joaquin Section all-star squad. There’s 166 guys on the roster this summer and 9th-year coach Jon Osterhout and his staff can’t wait to see which 11 will go on the field.
A former assistant at Nebraska and player at Sacramento State, Osterhout has elevated the Beaver program to a level where each season other community college opponents know they must be prepared to face ARC. Last season the Beavers played for the CCCAA Northern California championship.
Most of Osterhout and his staff’s job, though, is to get a young man ready for college football before they suit up for a game.
“We staff it appropriately,” he explained. “It’s vital to our success that we have the coaching staff that embodies everything I look for in a football coach to bleed into the players of our football program. When you bring in the experience of the staff we have here at ARC and the breadth of knowledge, to be able to help manage, guide and mentor towards student success.”
And, to compound the job, there’s many who are at this level for just one year, maybe two. High school coaches get four years with most of their players. Community colleges, not so much, especially with the NCAA Transfer Portal now around (Listen to Osterhout online at EGCitizen.com where he talked about this and coaching community college football).
Team’s strengths:
The Beavers have plenty of guys returning, but what’s intriguing is the talent at quarterback. Kenneth Lueth of Rocklin got lots of playing time last season but backing him up is redshirt freshman Frank Arcuri of Monterey Trail and a pair of very good signal callers coming out of high school, Jett Harris of Dixon and Joseph McCray of Grant.
“We’re really looking forward to see these guys compete over the next few weeks,” Osterhout said.
Where the Beavers should remain strong is on the defensive side of the ball led by a talented redshirt freshman Desmin Hatfield-Rushton of Capital Christian at a DB position.
“Everyone knows he is here and we’re expecting a very big year from Desmin. This 2023 campaign, which will be his first and if everything goes right, this will be his only season here,” Osterhout said. “He’s a 12 on a 10-scale in regard to his effort level.” Antonio Williams, a Monterey Trail grad, and Michael Chavez from Folsom will also be key contributors.
Another former Bulldog, Josh Tremain, will line up at middle linebacker. Robert Matulich of Rocklin will also return at linebacker.
“With a guy like that in the middle, we’re really excited about where we will go,” Osterhout said. “There’s some really good pieces in the middle of the defense.”
Team unknowns:
“We’ve graduated a ton on the defensive line,” Osterhout said. Nine defensive players from a year ago signed to play this year at NCAA four-year schools. But, Cole Gustafson from Rocklin will return this season. Guys like Luke Levengood of Vacaville and Edgar Montes of Sheldon may contribute, too. Jesuit grad Ike Ikegbu will also be one to watch.
But to win the National-NorCal Conference once again and get into the CCAAA post-season, Osterhout knows he and his staff need to find the right guys currently in training camp to be ready for September.
“We need to look at the totality of the roster and find the pieces and make certain it all fits,” he said. “We need to mold the offense, defense and special teams to fit the needs of those players. I think roster gives us more flexibility than what we’ve had in the past. We have some dynamic playmakers at the receiver spot. I love our varieties of running backs. We’ve got a quarterback that has started and played in big-time games for us.”
2023 Schedule:
At the community college level, your schedule is pretty much determined upon your previous success. Thus, ARC will play other top programs such as San Mateo, Fresno City and Modesto in non-conference games. They’ll open with an inner-Los Rios District contest at Sacramento City College on Sept. 2.
Other schools in the American-NorCal Conference are Butte, Feather River, Santa Rosa, Shasta and Sierra Colleges.
2023 ARC Football Schedule:
9/2 at Sacramento City
9/9 vs. Laney College
9/16 vs. Fresno City College
9/23 at San Mateo College
9/30 at Modesto College
10/7 BYE
10/14 vs Shasta College
10/21 at Butte College
10/28 vs. Santa Rosa Coll.
11/4 vs. Sierra College
11/11 at Feather River Coll.
