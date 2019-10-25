As both programs are undefeated in league play, the Monterey Trail Mustangs and the Laguna Creek Cardinals matchup tonight should be brimming with intensity.
The Mustangs defeated River City, Kennedy and won by forfeit last week over Burbank, while the Cardinals defeated Burbank, McClatchy and Kennedy.
Despite the outcome of tonight’s game, there is potential for two league champions at the end of the Metro League season, as Monterey Trail still has to face McClatchy on Nov. 1 while the Cardinals will take on River City in their league finale.
The Cardinals, who are 6-2 overall, are led offensively by quarterback Jeff Rasmussen Jr., who has thrown for 479 yards and three touchdowns.
Another player who has turned heads for the Cardinals is Tyrel Brown, who leads the team with 899 rush yards and 10 touchdowns as well as being a defensive force with 43 tackles, while Alex Sanchez has also been a staple with 368 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
Monterey Trail (7-1), meanwhile, features quarterback Viktor Timonin (427 passing yards and seven touchdowns), Caleb Ramseur, who leads the team with 663 rushing yards and has seven rushing touchdowns, Otha Williams (a team-leading 13 rush touchdowns and 584 rush yards) and Kevin Adams Jr., who leads all receivers on the Mustangs with 176 yards and four touchdowns.
Defensively, Marcus Jones Jr. has made sure he’s one of the most effective players on the Mustangs with 73 tackles and two fumble recoveries.
The Mustangs are a staple in the Metro League Championship battle under veteran head coach T.J. Ewing, and the Cardinals are having an attention-grabbing season with new head coach Ryan Nill at the helm.
The Cardinals and Mustangs kick off at 7:15 p.m. at Monterey Trail today.
