Sheldon’s softball team rejoices after it wrapped up the Delta League Championship after Thursday’s 9-0 shellacking of St. Francis. The Huskies smacked 13 hits off the Troubadours’ Hope Jenkins, who came into the game with a 1.13 ERA. Sheldon leads the Delta with a 10-0 record, two games better than St. Francis at 8-2, with two to play.