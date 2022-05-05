If any team was to catch Sheldon in the Delta League standings it would have to be St. Francis. Going into Thursday’s action the Huskies were 9-0 and the Troubadours at 8-1, its only loss to Sheldon April 12. A must win for the Troubies turned into a hitting clinic put on by the Huskies’ batters.
Behind Coco Harvell’s 4-for-4 performance and long home runs by D’Auna Johnson and Dakota Kennedy, Sheldon (19-5 overall) pretty much put a league championship on ice with a week to play with a 9-0 shellacking. Should the Huskies pull it out – and there’s no reason why not – this would be their sixth Delta League championship in a row.
Sakora Harvell RBI double. 9-0. pic.twitter.com/zYRqTPxPZq— Sheldon HS (@Sheldon_HS) May 6, 2022
Harvell’s hot bat Thursday led to two RBIs and the Huskies’ shortstop was just a part of a killer lineup from top to bottom.
“I think we came in taking one batter at a time and putting things together and the hits just came,” Harvell said.
Coach Mary Jo Truesdale agrees
“Absolutely, I think these kids are on a roll, it’s like a train that just won’t stop,” Coach Mary Jo Truesdale.
Kennedy’s homer in the sixth inning was her eighth of the season, three coming against St. Francis. She also raised her batting average to .411. Johnson’s roundtripper came in the third inning with two aboard, her fifth. She’s now hitting an even .400.
Aftermath of a Dakota Kennedy 2 run 💣. 8-0. pic.twitter.com/1FfjW6Srry— Sheldon HS (@Sheldon_HS) May 6, 2022
The Huskies will wrap up the regular season with games at Franklin on May 10 and at Cosumnes Oaks on May 12. Playoffs, now single-elimination, begin May 17. Even though Thursday’s game pitted arguably the two top Delta teams, Sheldon’s fielders acted like it was Saturday in the Park with smiles for each other, plus quick, witty comments throughout the game.
“They stay loose and it’s a game - they are supposed to have fun,” Truesdale commented. “That’s what they decided to do from the very, very beginning of the season is to have a good time. That’s what they told us as coaches.”
Yet, on Thursday against one of the area’s top pitchers in Hope Jenkins the Huskies looked like they were having batting practice as they banged out 13 hits against the fire balling right hander.
Truesdale said this year’s team may be her best group of batters top to bottom of the lineup.
“This may be one of the best hitting groups to come out of Sheldon,” she said. “It’s talent.”
As a team, they are now batting .365 in 25 games. Most of the balls hit by the Huskies are really flying off the bats, too.
“I stand at third base and pray,” Truesdale, who coaches at the third base box every inning, admitted. “We talked about this at the beginning of the season, if I should be in the third base box.”
Huskies softball shutout @SFHSSacSports to clinch at least a share of the Delta League title.Bree Romero CG shutout, WP, 4H, 7 KSakora Harvell 4x4, 2 2B, R, 2 RBI, SBD'Auna Johnson 2x4, HR, 2 R, 3 RBIJaylee Marshall 2x4, 2B, 2 RBIDakota Kennedy 1x4, HR, 2 RBI pic.twitter.com/QNNhjEU4SL— Sheldon HS (@Sheldon_HS) May 6, 2022
Lindsey’s now teaching what she knows best
One of Sheldon’s best players, ever, was Lindsey Ziegenhirt. A catcher, she had a pop in her bat and regularly led the region in homers as a four-year player both in high school and at Cal where she excelled in the college ranks. She’s now married, has two sons and is still very much involved in softball.
Now Lindsey Munoz, she and husband Ernie, a former baseball player at San Francisco State, own “Gap-2-Gap,” a training facility in Rancho Cordova which specializes in helping softball players get better. And, Thursday she stopped by with the boys to watch the Sheldon/St. Francis game because a few players on both squads train at Munoz’ facility.
As a youth, she played for the Lady Magic softball organization and now she is the president and oversees an age 12-and-under, a 14-and-under, a 16-and-under and an 18-and-under team. Lindsey and Ernie coach the 18-year-olds.
Rowdy sets Brewers’ record
Former Elk Grove Thundering Herd slugger Rowdy Tellez just had a game at the plate that will be remembered for a while. The Milwaukee Brewer first baseman had eight RBIs Wednesday in a 18-4 win over Cincinnati. He’s the first Brewer ever to drive in eight runs in a game.
Tellez stroked a pair of home runs, one was a grand slam, to go with a double and a single. He now has seven homers this season.
Is Rowdy Tellez going to win MVP? Many people are asking. #crew— Dennis B. (@knowntome11) May 5, 2022
Kilby wins 200th game
One accomplishment not to be forgotten Thursday besides the Franklin Wildcats clinching the Delta League baseball championship is that the win was head coach Bryan Kilby’s 200th career victory at the school. Kilby also serves the school as the activities director.
Wolf named goalie of year
Dustin Wolf, who has had a great season between the pipes for the Stockton Heat, was named the winner of the Aldege “Baz” Bastien Memorial Award as the top goaltender in the American Hockey League. Earlier this week coach Mitch Love was selected as the AHL’s coach of the year. The Heat wrapped up the regular season with a 45-16-5-2 record.
AWOOOOOOOO 🐺Dustin Wolf has won the Aldege 'Baz' Bastien Memorial Award, given to @TheAHL's most outstanding goaltender!https://t.co/evKHudQC9x pic.twitter.com/LCNmvT127r— y - Stockton Heat (@AHLHeat) May 5, 2022
Stockton will get a first-round bye after picking up the Pacific Division championship. The Heat will receive a bye through the best-of-three first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs, then face the lowest-seeded remaining team in a best-of-five.
