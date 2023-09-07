Just when it looked like the 2023 Major League Baseball season was really starting to look up for former Sheldon Huskie Matt Manning, bad luck reared its ugly head on Sept. 6 for the Detroit Tiger starting pitcher.
“Bad luck. It’s just one of those things,” Manning said in the locker room following the game. “I was annoyed right when it happened that is was the same foot.”
On April 11 in just his second start of the season, Manning was hit by a ball hit off the bat of the Blue Jays’ Alejandro Kirk. A toe on his right foot was fractured. Manning missed two months of the season.
Then in Wednesday’s game at Yankee Stadium, he was hit on the same foot by a comebacker off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton. Statcast measured the exit velocity at 119.5 mph. Manning was able to grab the ball after it ricocheted off the foot and his backside to throw Stanton out at first base.
He was able to walk off the field under his own power, but X-rays showed it was indeed another fracture. Manning’s 2023 season is over.
“I feel for him, man,” Tiger manager A.J. Hinch told MLB.com, “because he worked hard to get back. He was throwing the ball very well. He got through that inning, and unfortunately, got in the way of the ball.”
Manning debuted in the Majors in 2021 and has yet to complete a full season. Last year it was right should inflammation and a right forearm strain.
He’s made 13 starts since returning from injury No. 1 on June 27 and as of late has allowed just one earned run over his past four starts. In that stretch was a streak of 17 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings.
Time to catch up with locals in the NFL
The season got underway this weekend around the arenas of the National Football League but in the furious days prior to the kickoff of the 2023 schedule, all the teams scoured the waiver wires, signed new players, cut others, and did everything necessary to make a 53-man active roster and a 16-man practice squad.
Along with that came a few contract renegotiations in order to keep the team total payroll under the league’s “cap.” One of those was former Sheldon Huskie Taron Johnson, the veteran cornerback converted $3.93 million of his 2023 salary into a signing bonus, adding one void year (whatever that means) and, thus, cleared $2.62 million of cap room for the Buffalo Bills.
Ask a pro football accountant to interpret all those numbers.
However, at a salary level like that, you can see Johnson is appreciated and liked by the Bills and its fans.
About 10 days ago when the NFL teams cut their pre-season rosters down to 53, a couple former EGUSD student/athletes were looking for new jobs. Cosumnes Oaks grad Kahlef Hailassie, who played his college football at Western Kentucky, was cut by the Chiefs, as was Franklin’s Lamar Jackson. Hailassie was claimed off waivers by the Browns Aug. 30. Jackson remains unemployed in the NFL. This would be Jackson’s third season in the League with brief practice squad stops with the Jets, Bears, plus one game of experience with Denver. Jackson played his college ball at Nebraska.
A former Sheldon Huskie, Alex Cook, was waived by the New York Giants Aug. 29, but signed to the practice squad the next day. He’s a safety who played collegiately at Washington.
Arik Armstead, now with the 49ers, is earning $15.89 million this year, according to Spotrac, a sports website which follows all professional athletes' contractual actions. He has eight years of NFL experience and is in the third year of a five-year deal worth $85 million. He played his high school football at Pleasant Grove. Armstead was named one of the team captains this season by his 49er teammates.
