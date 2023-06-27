Elk Grove Babe Ruth Baseball is pleased to announce sign-ups are open for their Fall Baseball season. The 12-game season starts Saturday, Sept. 9, with play in two separate divisions. The lower division is for 12–13-year-olds just making the transition to the full-size field. The upper division for 14–16-year-olds (they must not turn 17 before 4/30/2024) is for older players wanting to improve their skills, enjoy the teamwork and camaraderie of baseball. Each division plays a 12-game schedule, mostly on Saturdays with some doubleheaders and a few weekday night games under the lights. A $120 fee includes a loaner Jersey, team hat, practices, umpires and fun. To sign up go to: www.EGhardball.com
Click the link to our new Team Sideline signup form.
For questions call Joe Matlen: (916) 747-6252 or Doug Penney (916) 607-3131
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.