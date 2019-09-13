The Sacramento River Cats played a roller coaster ballgame in game one of the Pacific Coast League Championship Series, with shortstop Abiatal Avelino giving them an 8-7 walk-off win over the Round Rock Express (0-1) on Sept 10.
It was a wild opening game to this Championship Series, as the lead changed hands seven different times at Raley Field. Designated hitter Francisco Peña led the offense, going 4-for-4 with three RBI, while outfielder Jacob Heywardpicked up a double, a single, and knocked in two runs.
Round Rock would get to the River Cats bullpen in the middle innings, as righties Ricardo Pinto and Sam Wolff combined to allow three runs, giving the Express a 6-5 lead in the eighth. With one on and one away in the eighth; however, Pena would deliver a clutch two-run shot down the left field line to give Sacramento a 7-6 lead.
The stage was set for a Sacramento walk-off after lefty Steven Okert surrendered a solo blast in the ninth to tie the game at seven. Then, with two outs and catcher Ronnie Freeman at second, Abiatal Avelino would deliver the victorious hit, doubling home Freeman to give the River Cats with a huge game one win.
The River Cats have walked off eight times this season, and Abiatal Avelino has accounted for three off those wins. The shortstop walked off Fresno in a 7-6 win on May 10, Nashville in a 3-2 win on Aug.11, and then again in the Sept. 10 game.
Francisco Peña finished a perfect 4-for-4, including a home run, two runs scored, and three runs batted in. He is hitting .533 (8-for-15) so far this postseason.
