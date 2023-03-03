Attending an Elk Grove High School baseball game is like a community outing for me. Friends and acquaintances from years past, like myself, like to frequent Wackman Field to watch the latest talent the Thundering Herd is putting out on the diamond. From one of the city’s top personal injury attorneys, Glen Guenard, to Rowdy Tellez’ dad Greg to Jerry Cassidy, father of new Thundering Herd assistant coach Nolan Cassidy, Friday’s visit to the baseball diamond was seven innings full of catching up, news bits and reestablishing friendships.
Atop all that we all watched Joe Bellotti’s talented Thundering Herd win its second game of the young baseball season, 4-1, over St. Mary’s of Stockton. Impressive was senior centerfielder Cy Peterson who had a homer, plus a big bases-loaded double. The Herd starter was Nate Thompson, who surrendered the Ram’s only run. In the fourth came big righthander Colton Lincoln, a sophomore who threw some impressive heat. He kept the Rams off balanced with a breaking ball. But, he was zinging in pitches in the eyes and fanned several St. Mary’s batters who were swinging for high heat in his four innings pitched.
“I’ve touched 89 (miles per hour) a couple times before,” Lincoln said. “I felt pretty good out here, first time on varsity. I think I showed up in my first-ever varsity outing.”
And, that he did. He also received the approval of Misters Cassidy and Tellez.
Franklin baseball still has to be an early favorite with the pitching trio of Nolan Stevens, Nic Abraham and Jordy Lopez, however, this Thundering Herd group is going to be right there when the Delta League schedule rolls around in on March 13.
Tellez playing for Mexico in WBC
The elder Mr. Tellez said he’s going to Arizona to watch son Rowdy play for Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic. Pool play begins March 11 and lasts through the 15th. Mexico plays in the same pool with Team USA, Canada, Colombia and Great Britain. Those games are played in Chase Field in Phoenix and most will be televised over FS1.
By the way, a fun read is a story on MLB.com about Rowdy’s self-proclaimed “Major League Baseball’s best cribbage player.” Tellez has reportedly taken the pocket change of many a teammate.
Sheldon wins first of season
Sheldon’s talented softball team won its first game of the season Thursday, a 3-0 shutout of Monterey Trail. That evens the Huskies’ record at 1-1. Jaylee Marshall had a triple and scored the first run while Kwinci Brown tossed a seven-inning shutout and Angie Guzman had a two-RBI single.
Mustang baseball
Monterey Trail baseball coach Rick Arcuri reports his team earned their first two wins of the season in a double header vs Johnson on Thursday. In the first game, the Mustangs won 10-0 with Mario Navarro pitching a one-hitter for the win. Isaac Amaro scored three runs, Vince Arcuri hit a double and Moses Baca played great defense at catcher. In the second game the Mustangs won 19-9 with Gabe Coronado (two doubles), Vince Arcuri, Christian Coronado (triple) and David Romero getting two hits and Isaac Amaro with a double. Romero and Moses Baca had three RBI, Coronado two RBIs. The Mustangs continue non-league play vs Florin next Tuesday.
Boys Golf
Sheldon’s boys golf team went 1-1 in match play this week. On Tuesday, the Huskies defeated Rosemont, 238-271. Jasroop Gill had a 42, Austin Lewis a 46 and Aiden Chandara shot a 48 on Cordova Golf Club. Yesterday, Sheldon dropped a 232-245 match at Folsom’s Empire Ranch Golf Club. This time Gill broke 40 with an excellent 39 on that tough course. Chandara shot a 47 and Austin Lewis fired a 49.
Brawl ends NorCal game
Most local basketball and soccer teams are now out of the CIF NorCal Championships. Thursday, Inderkum’s talented squad was at Archbishop Riordan in San Francisco and the boys’ quarterfinal game was ended by the officials with 1:15 left and Riordan owning a 61-52 lead. According to a news release Friday from the CIF State offices, the game was ended because of “unsportsmanlike conduct during the contest.”
A video showing pushing, shoving, benches emptying, and even, fans coming onto the floor following a hard foul by an Inderkum players was passed around social media Thursday night.
According to CIF, “eligible players from Archbishop Riordan will advance to the March 4 Division I NorCal Boys Basketball Semifinal against Granada High School.”
However, Riordan, the higher seed will have to Granada to play the game. CIF further wrote their office along with the Central Coast and Sac-Joaquin Section officials will work with Inderkum and Riordan administrators regarding student-athlete game suspensions. They also mention sanctions may be levied on both schools, “due to the serious nature of this unsportsmanlike conduct.”
Thus, how many varsity players from Riordan will play this weekend is questionable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.