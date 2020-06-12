After receiving an email from his son’s football coach addressing the current recommendations by Sacramento County regarding high school sports for the 2020-21 school year, Pleasant Grove parent David Falcone was frustrated.
His son, Chris, plays football for the Eagles and Falcone felt that he needed a chance to play his senior year.
“When I heard that they were going to take away their senior year, it just hit me that we can’t do this,” said Falcone, whose son is going to be a junior. Falcone decided to try to organize a group in support of the upcoming high school season and eventually over 9,000 people were part of a Facebook group and over 13,000 people have signed a Change.org petition, which both are asking that local sports be allowed for 2020-21.
On June 9, crowds of sports supporters gathered on the sidewalk in front of the Elk Grove Unified School District office to show their support before an EGUSD Zoom board meeting that took place later that night.
“It’s like a big motivation for me to get better grades, behave well, it kind of keeps me together basically,” Pleasant Grove football and basketball player Joshua Annear said.
When asked what he’d do if he didn’t play sports, Annear had to pause before answering.
“It’s really hard to imagine. I’ve been playing sports since I was little, I don’t really much else,” Annear said.
“We all deserve an equal right at playing football. I live in California and other states are getting to play football. I don’t think it’s fair that they get to play football and we don’t; we should all have an equal playing field and if there’s an equal playing field, there’s more opportunities for all of us,” said Aden Gardner, a member of the Thundering Herd who has played football for over 11 years.
“As a parent, teacher, booster for both band and track and field, it’s vitally important that we get our kids back in these programs,” said Marcella Singh, who has a child who attends Pleasant Grove and another that just graduated. “At this point, it’s becoming an issue of their mental health. I’m out here to support that.”
The day before the rally, EGUSD released an announcement on sports to parents noting the importance of sports and announcing that the six largest districts in Sacramento County will “come together to share and discuss a safe and thoughtful approach to athletics and competitive sports in the next school year.”
The group will discuss guidelines that have been released by various organizations and share concerns as well as possible solutions to start sports. The letter did not discuss an exact date on a decision on the future of sports for the upcoming school year but after the district noted June 9 that a meeting was scheduled for June 30.
Twenty comments from community members were read aloud during the board meeting pulling for high school sports, with some threatening to transfer their child to a different district if high school sports are not allowed by the district.
At the rally, Elk Grove football player Ethan Archuleta, wearing his jersey along with his teammates, also noted the possibility of waning interest by colleges if prep athletes aren’t allowed to show their skills during the high school year.
“As an athlete, going through this time not being able to play sports it’s hard physically and mentally, especially for all the people on my team who have college interest, they’re losing that college interest because of COVID so that’s just a downfall,” Archuleta said.
