Athletes graduating early from high school becoming more common

(Editor’s Note: This is part one of a two part series)
The area football community went into a bit of shock Feb. 14 when Folsom’s talented junior quarterback Austin Mack announced on his Twitter account he was “reclassifying to the Class of 2023” so that he could play football this fall for the University of Washington. In other words, he was going to graduate a year early from high school.
After capping off a softball season where she became Elk Grove High School’s all-time strikeout leader in 2022, Aissa Silva was ready to move on. Though she accomplished much for the Thundering Herd the previous three years, the junior thought herself ready to play collegiately. She committed to attend the University of Arizona, a team with a huge reputation for great softball teams.
But first, according to sources at Elk Grove High School, Silva asked to graduate at the end of her first semester senior year. She was denied.
So, during the summer of ’22 Silva and family moved to Tucson, site of Arizona University, where she enrolled at Mountain View High School. She told the Arizona “Desert Swarm” she was going to suit up for the Mountain Lions this spring in her final season in high school.
But, Feb. 13 she made her first start for the University of Arizona against North Carolina State.
Silva had graduated in December from Mountain View and enrolled in college.
Liberty Ranch High School in Galt had one of their top players leave school mid-senior year, too. Abigelle Buchanan, a pitcher/outfielder, is currently playing at Reedley Community College rather than competing in what would be her senior year this spring at Liberty Ranch.
It’s nothing new
Athletes leaving high school early is not new at all. Perhaps we’re beginning to see it occur with a little more frequency.
Getting on campus early helps football players perhaps more than any other athletes. Early enrollees get the opportunity to participate in “spring ball,” allowing them to experience the speed of college football well before the season rolls around and giving them a much greater possibility of earning playing time right away in the fall.
Quarterback Landry Jones graduated early from Artesia (N.M.) to enroll at Oklahoma in the spring of 2008, where he told ESPN several years ago he learned a whole lot more about football than he could have by staying in high school for one more semester. Not only did he get a head start studying the Sooners' vaunted offense, he also got to learn the ropes from eventual Heisman Trophy winner Sam Bradford.
"I think I was privileged to come in early to learn from him," Jones said.
John David Booty knows that feeling. Well before becoming a backup QB for the Minnesota Vikings, Booty took the idea of graduating early to the extreme. Soon after quarterbacking Evangel Christian (Shreveport, La.) to its second consecutive state title as a junior in 2002, Booty enrolled at USC an entire year ahead of schedule.
He arrived in Los Angeles the July after his junior year for offseason workouts. Surrounded by future NFL players Reggie Bush, LenDale White, Matt Leinart and Matt Cassel, Booty quickly realized the game had changed.
"The size wasn't a shock; it was how fast and athletic they were," Booty told ESPN at that time. "It was such a big jump from high school to college."
Regardless, by midseason of what should have been his senior year of high school, Booty had been promoted to second-string quarterback --behind Leinart and ahead of Cassel -- for a team that won The Associated Press national title. When Leinart left for the NFL in 2006, Booty stepped into the starting role with far more experience than most first-year starters. He
finished his USC career ranked fifth in school history in passing yards
Current Major League pitcher Trevor Bauer left his high school in Newhall, Calif., a semester early so that he could play baseball for UCLA. Despite graduating from Hart High School in December, Bauer had the opportunity to walk with his high school class in June, a day before college baseball's NCAA Super Regionals began.
At Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento, two football players, Terrance Mitchell and Calvin Green both had enough credits by the end of their first semester of their senior years in high school to graduate. Mitchell enrolled the following spring at Oregon where he excelled as a defensive back. Mitchell has spent the last seven seasons in the NFL playing for Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, Cleveland, Houston and, more recently, Tennessee.
Green's career at Washington State University never really materialized.
Why leave high school early?
It is not clear what brought about Mack’s plans to leave Folsom, the defending Sac-Joaquin Section Division I champion. Did Washington come calling a year early or was Mack ready for the next level?
“We are unable to comment on this since he has neither signed a National Letter of Intent, nor enrolled in college,” Jeff Bechtold, assistant athletic director for athletic communications at Washington, told the Citizen last week. “He’ll need to do one of those two before we are allowed, by rule, to comment.”
Bechtold did add that two other more recent college football standouts, Quinn Ewers at Texas and J.T. Daniels at USC, also left high school a year early.
Buchanan and Silva, the two local softball players, apparently thought their greatest opportunity wasn’t to remain in high school in 2023 and graduate with their classmates. With Silva on the mound, Elk Grove was likely the odds-on favorite to win the Sac-Joaquin Section championship.
Liberty Ranch, under coach Vince Bunac, is still considered one of the top squads in Division IV, even without Buchanan. It is worth noting that her older sister Annabelle is also playing at Reedley College and that may have been a big reason for leaving high school early.
So, how can these athletes graduate a semester, or in the case of Mack, a year early? What is the process a student/athlete would have to go through to get an early start on a collegiate sports career?
This topic we will examine in next week’s Citizen and here online at EGCitizen.com.