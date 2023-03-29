(Editor’s Note: We’ve heard in recent weeks about the amazing transformation that artificial intelligence (AI) has done in technology we use today. Several internet apps have hit the market which, among many things, can actually write stories, theme papers for students and the like. We decided to give this A.I. app a sports assignment. With the Major League Baseball season opening Thursday we asked Chat GPT, one of the A.I. apps available, to write an overview of the Elk Grove-area men who are playing professional baseball.
One noticeable issue with the assignment we gave Chat (chat.openai.com) is that its archive database ends at September, 2021. That was a bit of an issue for this story because several of the men from Elk Grove have changed teams since then (Chat wrote that J.D. Davis is not a member of the San Francisco Giants, but rather, the New York Mets. We, of course, know he’s wrong).
Thus, when we asked Chat to write about each our local baseball players, it found some interesting facts, some of them we didn’t know.)
Dylan Carlson
Elk Grove H.S.
Outfielder – St. Louis Cardinals
Dylan Carlson currently plays as an outfielder for the St. Louis Cardinals. He was born on October 23, 1998, in Elk Grove, California, and was drafted by the Cardinals in the first round of the 2016 MLB draft.
Carlson made his debut for the Cardinals on August 15, 2020, and quickly established himself as a valuable player on the team. In his rookie season, he hit .200 with 3 home runs and 16 RBI in 35 games. He also showed his defensive skills, playing all three outfield positions and showcasing a strong arm.
Before joining the majors, Carlson played in the Cardinals' minor league system, where he was ranked as one of the team's top prospects. In 2019, he was named the Cardinals' Minor League Player of the Year after hitting .292 with 26 home runs and 68 RBI across two levels of the minor leagues.
Carlson is known for his solid all-around game, with a good blend of power, speed, and defensive skills. He is also considered to be a hard worker who is dedicated to improving his game. With his talent and work ethic, Carlson is expected to be a key player for the Cardinals for many years to come.
J.D. Davis
Elk Grove H.S.
Infielder – San Francisco Giants
Davis is an American professional baseball player who was born on April 27, 1993, in Elk Grove, California.
Davis was drafted by the Houston Astros in the third round of the 2014 MLB draft and made his MLB debut with them in 2017. He played for the Astros for parts of two seasons before being traded to the Mets in 2019.
In his first season with the Mets, Davis had a breakout year, hitting .307 with 22 doubles, 22 home runs, and 57 RBI in 140 games. He was one of the team's most consistent hitters and played both third base and left field.
However, Davis struggled with injuries and inconsistency in the shortened 2020 season, hitting just .247 with six home runs and 19 RBI in 56 games. He also missed time due to a hip injury.
Davis is known for his offensive prowess, with a powerful swing and the ability to hit for both average and power. He is also capable of playing multiple positions, including third base and left field.
(Editor’s Note: Davis was traded last July to the Giants for Darin Ruf and will be a regular starter at first and at third base this season for San Francisco)
Matt Manning
Sheldon H.S.
Pitcher – Detroit Tigers
He was born on January 28, 1998, in Elk Grove, California, USA. Manning is a right-handed pitcher who stands 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.
Manning was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the first round of the 2016 MLB draft, and he signed with the team for a $3,505,800 signing bonus. He spent several years working his way up through the Tigers' minor league system before making his MLB debut on June 17, 2021.
In his rookie season, Manning made 19 appearances (18 starts) for the Tigers, going 4-7 with a 5.60 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 89.2 innings pitched. He showed flashes of his potential throughout the season, including a 6-inning, 0-run performance against the Boston Red Sox on August 3, 2021.
Manning's pitching arsenal includes a fastball that sits in the mid-90s, a slider, and a changeup. He has been ranked as one of the top prospects in the Tigers' organization since being drafted, and he is considered to be a key part of the team's future plans.
Off the field, Manning is known for his work ethic and his dedication to improving his game. He is also active in the community, participating in several charitable initiatives and events.
Rowdy Tellez
Elk Grove H.S.
First baseman – Milwaukee Brewers
He was born on March 16, 1995, in Sacramento, California, USA. Tellez is a first baseman who bats left-handed and stands 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 255 pounds.
Tellez was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 30th round of the 2013 MLB draft, and he signed with the team for a $850,000 signing bonus. He spent several years working his way up through the Blue Jays' minor league system before making his MLB debut on September 5, 2017.
In his rookie season, Tellez made 13 appearances for the Blue Jays, hitting .333 with 4 home runs and 6 RBI. He continued to play for the Blue Jays for several seasons, but was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers on July 6, 2021, in exchange for pitcher Trevor Richards.
In his first season with the Brewers, Tellez made 47 appearances, hitting .209 with 6 home runs and 23 RBI. He showed flashes of his power potential throughout the season, including a 3-run home run against the Minnesota Twins on July 1, 2021.
Tellez is known for his power hitting, with a career .458 slugging percentage in the majors. He is also known for his strong work ethic and his positive attitude, both on and off the field. Tellez is expected to continue to play an important role for the Brewers in the upcoming season.
(Editor’s Note: Tellez hit 35 home runs during the 2022 season for Milwaukee and figures to be the regular first basemen for the “Brew Crew” this season)
Nick Madrigal
Elk Grove H.S.
Infielder, Chicago Cubs
He was born on March 5, 1997, in Sacramento, California, USA. Madrigal is a second baseman who bats and throws right-handed, stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs 165 pounds.
Madrigal played college baseball at Oregon State University, where he was part of the team that won the College World Series in 2018. He was then drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the first round (fourth overall) of the 2018 MLB draft. Madrigal made his MLB debut for the White Sox on July 31, 2020.
In his rookie season, Madrigal made 29 appearances for the White Sox, hitting .340 with 11 runs scored and 3 stolen bases. He was also known for his defense, with a .983 fielding percentage and only 1 error in 27 games at second base.
On July 30, 2021, Madrigal was traded to the Chicago Cubs as part of a multi-player trade that sent pitcher Craig Kimbrel to the White Sox. Unfortunately, Madrigal suffered a season-ending injury to his right hamstring on August 10, 2021, and was forced to miss the remainder of the season.
Madrigal is known for his high contact rate, with a career strikeout rate of only 7.3% in the majors. He is also known for his speed on the basepaths and his strong defensive skills. Madrigal is expected to play a key role for the Cubs in the upcoming season.
(next week – Chat will look at Elk Grove’s minor leaguers)
