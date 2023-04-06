(Editor’s Note: We’ve heard in recent weeks about
the amazing transformation that artificial intelligence (AI)
has done in technology we use today. Several internet apps have hit the market which, among many things, can actually write stories, theme papers for students and the like. We decided to give this A.I. app a sports assignment. With the Minor League Baseball season opening this next week we asked Chat GPT, one of the A.I. apps available, to write an overview of the Elk Grove-area men who are playing professional baseball in the minors.)
David Freitas
Elk Grove H.S.
Catcher – Los Angeles Dodgers
Freitas is currently a catcher for the Oklahoma City Dodgers, which is the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers in Minor League Baseball (MiLB).
He was born on March 18, 1989, in Wilton, Calif.
Freitas was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 15th round of the 2010 MLB draft and spent several years in their minor league system. He made his MLB debut with the Braves on Sept. 6, 2017, but has spent most of his career playing in the minor leagues.
Over the course of his career in the minors, Freitas has played for several organizations, including the Nationals, the Atlanta Braves, the Milwaukee Brewers, the Seattle Mariners, and the Philadelphia Phillies. He signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers organization in November 2022 and has been playing for the Oklahoma City Dodgers since the start of the 2023 season.
In his career in the minors, Freitas has been a solid defensive catcher with a reputation for working well with pitchers. He is also a solid hitter, with a career batting average of .274 and an on-base percentage of .366. He has shown some power at the plate as well, with 50 home runs and 243 RBI in over 800 games played in the minors.
Freitas is known for his work ethic and his positive attitude, both on and off the field. He is considered to be a valuable asset for any team he plays for, bothfor his on-field contributions and his leadership in the clubhouse.
Dom Nunez
Elk Grove H.S.
Catcher – Chicago Cubs
Dom Nunez is an American professional baseball
catcher for the Chicago Cubs of Major League
Baseball (MLB). He was drafted by the Colorado
Rockies in the sixth round of the 2013 MLB draft,
and made his MLB debut in 2019.
Nunez was born on Jan. 17, 1995, in Elk Grove. He
attended Elk Grove High School, where he played
baseball, basketball, and football. After graduating
from high school, Nunez was drafted by the Rockies in the sixth round of the 2013 MLB draft.
Nunez signed with the Rockies and made his professional debut with the Tri-City Dust Devils of the Rookie-level
Pioneer League in 2013. He spent the 2014 season with the Asheville Tourists of the Class A South Atlantic League, and the 2015 season with the Modesto Nuts of the Class A-Advanced California League.
In 2016, Nunez was promoted to the Hartford Yard Goats of the Double-A Eastern League. He was named to the Eastern League All-Star team and was named the league’s top defensive catcher. Nunez also played for the Rockies in the Arizona Fall League after the season.
In 2017, Nunez was promoted to the Albuquerque Isotopes of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League. He was named to the PCL All-Star team and was named the league’s top defensive catcher. Nunez also played for the Rockies in the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers.
Nunez made his MLB debut with the Rockies on
Aug. 13, 2019. He appeared in 10 games for the Rockies
in 2019, batting .231 with one home run and three
RBI. In 2020, Nunez played in 27 games for the Rockies, batting .224 with two home runs and four RBIs. He was designated for assignment by the Rockies on Nov. 20, 2022, and was released on Nov. 24.
On Jan. 2, 2023, Nunez signed a minor league contract with the Chicago Cubs. He was assigned to the Iowa Cubs of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League.
Derek Hill
Elk Grove H.S.
Outfielder –
Washington Nationals
He was born on Dec. 30, 1995, in Sacramento, Calif., and was drafted by the Tigers in the first round of the 2014 MLB draft.
Hill is known for his incredible speed and agility in the outfield, which makes him a valuable defensive player. He has won multiple Minor League Baseball awards for his fielding abilities, including the 2018 Rawlings Minor League Gold Glove Award for center field. Hill made his MLB debut with the Tigers on Aug. 31, 2020, and has appeared in a total of 46 MLB games, as of my knowledge, by the cutoff date of September,2021. In those games, he has batted .234 with one home run and seven RBI. He has also stolen three bases and made several impressive catches in the outfield. Throughout his professional baseball career, Hill has played for several of the Tigers’ minor league affiliate teams, including the Connecticut Tigers, West Michigan Whitecaps, Lakeland Flying Tigers, and Erie SeaWolves.
(Editor’s Note: Hill was released by the Tigers in the
off-season and signed with the Nationals. He’ll start the
season at Triple-A Rochester Red Wings.)
Ty Madrigal
Elk Grove H.S.
Pitcher – Chicago White Sox
(Editor’s note: Chat didn’t
know Ty. Neither did his A.I. competitor, Bard. We do know
Ty’s twin brother Nick is an infielder with the Chicago Cubs. Nick played collegiately at Or egon State while Ty pitched for St. Mary’s College. Last season, Ty was a relief pitcher with the Winston-Salem Dash, the High-A franchise of the White Sox. Madrigal will start the 2023 season with the Dash.)
