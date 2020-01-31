The San Francisco 49ers have been in Miami since the start of the week as they prepare to try to win their sixth Super Bowl in the history of the organization and when asked by a reporter if the team would be transitioning from having fun at the start of their stay in Miami to preparing for the Super Bowl, Armstead replied that he enjoyed two days off after the 49ers won the NFC Championship, but that the focus has been on winning the Super Bowl since then.
“All my work and effort has been into winning this game and not just being happy to be here but actually taking advantage of this moment and doing everything I can and we can to win this game,” Armstead, who graduated from Pleasant Grove High School, told reporters during Super Bowl media day in a video that was posted by the 49ers on their website.
Armstead played football and basketball for Pleasant Grove, where he graduated during the 2011-12 school year, and had 126 tackles for the Eagles between his sophomore and senior seasons and was nationally recognized by multiple organizations, including being selected to the U.S. Army All-American game.
He and the Eagles played in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I Championship game in his senior year and was also voted the Delta River League Lineman of the Year in his junior year.
Armstead has 32 solo tackles this season and 54 total tackles, along with 10 sacks and two forced fumbles; all are career highs for the defensive lineman.
Armstead started every game this season and played his first-ever postseason game when the 49ers played the Minnesota Vikings on Jan. 11.
He also contributed three tackles and strip-sacked Aaron Rodgers in the NFC Championship game on Jan. 19 in the 49ers’ 37-20 win.
The University of Oregon alum said that he will continue to do what has worked for the 49ers all year in stopping quarterbacks when they face the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes on Sunday, while also being aware of Mahomes’ mobility.
“Putting pressure on him, making him uncomfortable and not just letting him sit back there,” Armstead said of Mahomes. “We’re going to continue to be aggressive and rush the way we’ve been rushing and also be cognizant of his ability to escape the pocket and know that he’s not just a statue back there, that he’s mobile and can make plays down the field using his legs.”
Armstead’s teammate DeForest Buckner, who also played with Armstead in college at Oregon, was asked by Super Bowl media about the defensive line’s strategy and noted that Armstead is one of the 49ers’ top assets in stopping the Chiefs’ run game.
“We’ve got some of the best edge-setters in the game, Arik Armstead is probably the best edge-setter in the run game, I mean him going against tight ends is a mismatch every single time. Even tackles, it’s unbelievable to see him take a grown man against his will and put him in the backfield,” Buckner said in a video posted on 49ers.com.
Armstead and the 49ers will play Super Bowl LIV at 3:30 p.m.
