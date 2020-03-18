Elk Grove native Arik Armstead will remain a San Francisco 49er for an additional five years.
The defensive lineman signed to play through the 2024 season, according to a press release by the 49ers on March 16.
“We are very pleased to have come together with Arik and his representatives to complete this contract extension prior to free agency,” said 49ers General Manager John Lynch in the press release of the extension, which was announced March 16. “Arik’s physical tools and versatility have allowed him to be highly productive in our style of defense, and we look forward to watching him take his game to an even higher level as he grows within our scheme. Arik has been an impact player on the field and a difference-maker in our community, and we are excited for what the future holds for him.”
Armstead is coming off his best season yet.
In the 2019-20 Super Bowl campaign, Armstead earned careers highs with 54 tackles, 10 sacks, two passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in a single season.
Armstead aws selected in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft.
