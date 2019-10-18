The 9th FEBA Dawn of the Dead Tournament took place in Folsom and Rancho Cordova from Oct. 12-13 and included both teams from high schools and basketball clubs, including Sheldon (pictured), Cosumnes Oaks, Franklin, and Monterey Trail. Big Dogs won the 15U bracket, Husky Hoops won the 16U gold championship , All-In won the 16U Silver championship. WBC won the 16U Bronze championships, Big Dogs won the 18U Gold championship, Nor Cal Cougars won the 18U Silver Championship, and Nor Cal Vikings won the 18U Bronze championship.
Photo courtesy of Daniel Ketsela
