(Oakland, Calif.) – American River College tight end Ian Simpson scored three touchdowns, two in the receiving end of passes from quarterback Kenneth Lueth as the Beavers rolled through Laney College, 43-21, Saturday in the opening round of the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) football playoffs.
The Beavers (8-3) accumulated 272 yards on the ground to dominate much of the game. Leading the way was Tariq Parker who gained 148 yards on 17 carries.
American River tacked on a 93-yard kick off return for a touchdown by Robert Freeman IV to start the second half and ran up a 29-7 advantage after three quarters. Lueth finished 9-of-18 passing for 170 yards including a 62-yard TD pass to Simpson.
The Beavers now move on to a Dec. 3 Northern California Football Championship game at College of San Mateo. Kick off will be at noon.
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
American River (8-3) 0 14 15 14 43
Laney (8-3) 0 0 7 14 21
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.