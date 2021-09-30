Cosumnes Oaks’ girls volleyball team is on a roll. After Wednesday’s 25-15, 25-16, 25-19 win over Sheldon, the Wolfpack find themselves at 14-4 overall and a perfect 7-0 in the Delta League.
Head coach Lisa Fowkes, now in her 11th season at Cosumnes Oaks, frankly isn’t too surprised her girls are this good.
“This is really a great group of girls,” Fowkes said. “They get along on and off the court. There’s a wide variety of freshmen to seniors on the team. They just get after it. They are a scrappy team.”
The scrappiness seems to start with her back court led by libero Jayhlin Swain.
“This is one of my more defensive team,” Fowkes said. “This year’s team has really good ball control and we can still attack offensively with our tall girls.”
The Wolfpack always seems to have a squad annually with some height and this year that is no different.
“Jahniya Jackson (5-10) is one of our top offensive players,” Fowkes said. “She’s one of the leading kill leaders in our league and she usually shuts down the right side hitters. Middle are Olivia Rush & Jeeya Bains. Our other main blocker is Makaila Ross (6-1). “
But, in the past when playoff time rolled around it seemed like Cosumnes Oaks would stub a toe, so to speak. This season, Fowkes hopes that doesn’t happen.
“It is one notch at a time,” she said. “Our school has never won a league banner in volleyball. I know we’re in the drivers’ seat and I’ve been wanting our girls to stay hungry.”
The next big tests for the Wolfpack will be coming Oct. 13 when they host perennial power Pleasant Grove and Oct. 18 when Cosumnes Oaks travels to St. Francis. The Wolfpack already have wins against both schools this season.
Other Wednesday Scores:
Franklin 3, Pleasant Grove 0
College – Women’s Volleyball
Sacramento City 3, Folsom Lake 0
Cosumnes River 3, Diablo Valley 0
American River 3, Santa Rosa 0
