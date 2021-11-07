It’s almost like a big family reunion now in the coaches’ office at Pleasant Grove High School. With a former basketball and golf coach at Sheldon, Scott Gradin, heading things up now for the Eagles as the school’s athletic director, he’s brought in guys he’s worked with in the past who have the knowledge and the proven success of coaching high schoolers to build back the sports programs at the school.
Earlier this year he brought in former Sheldon baseball coach Chris Terry who had left to coach at the collegiate level and wanted to return to the area. This week it was actually a pair of hires that made headlines. First, former PG girls soccer coach Rich Moorhouse, a fixture in the soccer community throughout Elk Grove, was re-hired to his old post.
Then, Gradin asked his long-time Sheldon colleague, Josh Crabtree, to come take over the football program at Pleasant Grove.
And, Crabtree is overjoyed at the prospect at wearing the red and blue.
“The scenario of (coaching at) Pleasant Grove is perfect for me,” he admitted. “Scott Gradin being there, the principal being a former colleague at Sheldon. I kept looking for red flags and I couldn’t find any.”
He takes over for Matt Costa who resigned earlier in the season and then the team struggled to finish 3-7. But, Crabtree said he knows the program has plenty of good players to rebound quickly.
“Joe Cattolico showed everyone what a special place Pleasant Grove can be and I am looking forward to everything that is happening over there,” Crabtree said. “Things are moving in the right direction.” Cattolico was the school’s first football coach and led the Eagles to its only Sac-Joaquin Section football championship in 2010. He’s now the football coach at Granite Bay.
The past few years Eagle Football has admittedly struggled. It includes a 0-10 season not too many years ago. Crabtree is fully aware of that.
“It’s especially admirable the guys who stuck it out, picked up the baton and ran with it and those kids – no one likes losing,” he said. “No one likes seeing those lop-sided scores. And, I know this; I may not have coached high school football for ten years, but I know kids haven’t changed that much. No kid likes to be publicly embarrassed. And, for those kids who finished the season I have the upmost respect for them for the easy thing to do would be to quit and they didn’t. I can’t wait to get boots on the ground and go meet those kids.”
Crabtree spent 15 years at Sheldon teaching history and coaching football, first under the legendary Ed Lombardi, then as the head coach for the Huskies. His teams were known for a wide-open offense and lots of speed. A memorable game he coached came in 2011 when his Huskies dropped a 63-40 shoot out with Folsom in which the two clubs combined for 48 points in the third quarter alone.
“Yes, that was a pinball match,” he laughed. “You know what? I’ve learned a lot. It was like an incubator to being around Jon Osterhout, Lou Biaz and all those guys at (American River College). On the offensive staff there were four of them who were former high school coaches. I learned a ton. I will say there will be some things at Pleasant Grove that will have the distinct whiff of Josh Crabtree but there will be some variations as well. I moved well past the point of my ego forcing my philosophical beliefs about football upon the kids.”
After the 2011 season Crabtree resigned to spend time attending to his ailing father, but popped back up a couple years later to coach the offensive line for Jon Osterhout at American River College. That relationship lasted four wonderful seasons that included a trip to the CCCAA State Championship game in 2016.
Crabtree has been in administration the last three-and-a-half years at Toby Johnson Middle School and says the return to the football locker room puts him more in touch with students which is a relationship he relishes.
“I have enjoyed every day working (at Toby Johnson), but I feel I belong coaching,” he admitted. “The relationships I had with the kids I used to coach, I want that direct connection to the kids. As an administrator I spend most of my time working with adults than I do with kids and I miss it.”
“I had text messages from (former ARC players) Ben Davis and Diego Cervantes and all these kids that are now a part of my life and I consider now a part of my family, I’m never going to have that relationship with a science teacher or an English teacher. Maybe I’m selfish but I just couldn’t pass up the opportunity to get back in (coaching).”
Crabtree is mum right now on who he might add to his coaching staff but hints a few EGUSD veteran coaches may don the Eagles logo.
“I look forward to meeting with all the guys (at Pleasant Grove) who took over and ran it to the finish line,” he said. “They are going to be considered for positions in our program.”
And, the Sheldon connection at Pleasant Grove doesn’t stop with the aforementioned coaches. PG principal Taigan Keplinger got her start as a special education teacher at Sheldon. Her husband Scott was an assistant baseball coach under Terry at Sheldon. Crabtree’s first coaching job at the school was a pitching coaching alongside Terry and Keplinger.
“It’s like old timer’s day and everyone’s getting back together at Pleasant Grove,” Crabtree chuckled.
