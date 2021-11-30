(Editor's Note: the full All-Delta League football squad has not been provided to the Citizen. The list below comes from the schools' Twitter posts. According to the Delta League website, the entire fall sports All-League teams will be released Thursday)
Most Valuable Player - Zeke Burnett, FB, Elk Grove
Congrats to our 2021 First Team All Delta League Players:— Elk Grove Thundering Herd Football (@elk_herd) November 30, 2021
All-Purpose Player of Year - Scott Nixon, WR/S, Sheldon
Congratulations to Scott Nixon for being named the Delta League All-Purpose Player of The Year pic.twitter.com/LHO5vbDh1P— Sheldon HS Football (@SheldonHS_FB) December 1, 2021
Offensive Player of the Year - Ethan Archuleta, QB, Elk Grove
Offensive Lineman of the Year - Simione Pale, T, Elk Grove
