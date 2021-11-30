Zeke Burnett

Elk Grove fullback Zeke Burnett scored five touchdowns in the first half of the Herd's 59-0 win over Pleasant Grove. He's been named the Delta League's Most Valuable Player. 

 Photo by Richard Pochop (eyephotou.com)

(Editor's Note: the full All-Delta League football squad has not been provided to the Citizen. The list below comes from the schools' Twitter posts. According to the Delta League website, the entire fall sports All-League teams will be released Thursday)

Most Valuable Player - Zeke Burnett, FB, Elk Grove

All-Purpose Player of Year - Scott Nixon, WR/S, Sheldon

Offensive Player of the Year - Ethan Archuleta, QB, Elk Grove

Offensive Lineman of the Year - Simione Pale, T, Elk Grove

