An interested spectator at Thursday's Delta League matchup between undefeated Elk Grove and host Sheldon was a young woman who in the 2006-2009 time frame was tossing BB's across the plate, Jolene Henderson. She pitched the Huskies to Sac-Joaquin Section Championships in 2007 and 2008, interestingly defeating Elk Grove in shutouts both year. In 2007 it was a 3-0, 9-inning win and in 2008 it was a pair of 1-0 victories.
Her attempt for a third straight Section title her senior season was cut short by Pleasant Grove's Ally Carda who shut out the Huskies, 1-0. Carda is a member to the Team USA Olympic softball squad.
Henderson and her catcher at Sheldon, Lindsey Ziegenhirt, both attended Cal-Berkeley where the pair had some terrific seasons. Henderson pitched the Bears into the Women's College World Series twice. In 2012, Cal went 58-7, a school record for most wins and ended up third at the CWS. She was honored as an All-American for her efforts in both 2011 and 2012.
Henderson ended up her collegiate career as Cal's all-time most winningest pitcher with 130 victories. She had 1124 career strikeouts in 1095 innings pitched.
She wasn't done playing, either. She played seven seasons in professional softball, two in Japan, then five in National Pro Fastpitch, first with Dallas and then four with the USSSA Pride. After coaching a season at the University of Florida, she left when the pandemic hit and moved back home to Elk Grove.
