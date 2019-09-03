“You want to throw this?” is what Markayla Billings was asked by a throwing coach one day as she was sitting watching her sister’s track and field practice.
Fast forward to 2019 and Billings, a senior at Cosumnes Oaks High School, now calls the throwing circle part a significant part of where she spends her time each week and that dedication has resulted in three All-American titles and a national record.
Ashpreet Kler started throwing after noticing people throwing discus and shot put. The former long distance runner decided to try it, and at the USA Track and Field National Junior Olympic Championships on July 28, finished sixth in her age group with a throw of 38.13 meters to earn her first All-American title.
“It feels pretty good because all of your work paid off, all of the hard work and time that you put into it,” Kler said on Aug. 22 before practicing at Golden State Throwers in Herald with throwing coach Mike Curry.
Billings started training three years ago with Curry, the same coach who asked her if she’d like to try throwing when she was in grade school.
She just won the USATF Junior Olympic National Championship in the 17-18 age group for hammer throw and next season will go for her third straight national title, which has never been achieved, according to Curry.
Billings, who is also coached by her father, Martin, also holds the national record in the 15-16 age group after throwing 51.13 meters July 24, 2018.
Kler set her personal best in hammer with a throw of 125’2.25 on July 7 at the USATF Regional JO Championship, where she placed second, while Billings won her age group at nationals with her throw of 54.41 meters.
“Markayla is one of the hardest working kids I’ve ever seen. It takes a lot of work ethic to be able to win double national titles and maybe go for a third,” Curry said.
That chance encounter with Curry while watching her sister compete (Billings’ sister now plays college volleyball) as well as her interest in watching throwing, has now led to colleges coming out to watch Billings throw.
“My sister moved to volleyball and she stopped throwing but I continued discus and shot put and a few years later, Coach Curry comes up, he’s like hey, you’re really good at throwing, come try out for the team and I’ve been doing it ever since,” Billings said.
Kler, who started throwing “around eighth grade,” after competing in running, basketball and volleyball, has progressed rapidly this year after going through growing pains, said Curry, who has coached for a year and a half.
“Ashpreet’s now growing into her body because she’s really tall and she’s now finding out how good she can be. She went from not throwing very well earlier this season to winning an All-American award a couple months later because she was willing to put in the work,” said Curry.
One thing that both athletes stress to those who may not know much about hammer is that size doesn’t matter once you step into the thrower’s circle.
“Speed’s more important than power,” Kler said.
Billings agrees.
“A lot of people think it’s about how strong you are and how big your arms are but it’s mostly just technique and with us, because we’re on the smaller side, it’s speed, it’s technique.”
The two are part of a talented team at Golden State Throwers in addition to competing in shot put and discus for their schools.
Being part of GST has resulted in not only the highest honor they could receive, but moving one step closer to their life goals.
“When I first got (All-American) it was kind of a bit of a shock because I was really new to it. I was like, I’m just going to throw and try my best and I was like, oh man. My next year I was going for the national record after watching the girl throw it. I was like, I want to throw the national record. So I worked really hard for it, got it, I was just ecstatic. This year coming into it, I had been All-American before so it was kind of nerve-wracking to continue that reputation and strive for it again and continue to go for it,” said Billings.
“There is never a loss at any meet just because of their work ethic preparing for each meet. Fortunately they have a lot of success at each meet. For Markayla, it’s just been great to watch her over the years develop. It’s a great amount of sacrifice she has to endure, she’s not hanging out with her friends on Friday nights or a lot of weekends we’re out at meets and she has to miss some of the school dances and activities and sometimes that’s what it takes to be a champion,” Martin Billings said of his daughter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.