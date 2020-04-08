Led by a trio of seniors, one of the most dominant programs in the Big West Conference since officially joining the league looked to be peaking at the right time.
After finishing 10th in their season opener, UC Davis was nearly unstoppable, posting three straight top-10 finishes at the East-West Match Play Challenge (third), Molly Murphy Crowley Collegiate Invitational (eighth), and the Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational (second). A fourth would follow during the spring as UC Davis placed fifth at its own Gunrock Invitational before the season came to an abrupt end.
“This team was working really hard and was making great strides,” Head Coach Anna Temple said. “I loved seeing the communal growth and commitment to their games. There was a lot of momentum in the improvement that each student-athlete was making with her own game and I was very excited to see that continue through March, April, and May.”
Individually, senior Rei Nakatani posted a team-high four top-25 finishes — including a pair in the top 10 (more on that later) — and shared the team lead with classmate Christine Danielsson with a 75.37 stroke average. Danielsson also shined, posting three top-25 finishes.
Newcomer Jackie Lucena burst onto the scene as well, posting a top-five finish at the Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational and the lowest round by an Aggie this season with a 67 in the second round of the Westbrook Spring Invitational.
Without further ado, the top five moments as selected by the coaches for the 2019-20 UC Davis women’s golf season (in no particular order)…
For the second straight season, UC Davis had a chance to host a home tournament, welcoming 11 other schools for the 2020 Gunrock Invitational at Del Paso Country Club. After battling blustery winds on day one, the Aggies enjoyed calmer conditions for the final round en route to a fifth-place team finish, posting a final-day 289. All told, four UC Davis individuals finished in the top 25: Yoonhee Kim (T-14th), Christine Danielsson (T-19th), Madison Wood (T-19th), and Skyler Wood (T-22nd).
Like the clubs in everyone’s golf bag, the Aggies are versatile. When they’re not driving the ball down the middle of the fairway, members of the UC Davis women’s golf team are putting up marks in the classroom — finishing the fall quarter with the department’s top team GPA — while also expanding their horizons by painting, drawing, and singing. Three student-athletes represented the women’s golf team at Art of Athletes, with senior Yoonhee Kim performing Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” and sisters Madison and Skyler Wood exhibitioning art pieces of scratch paper and watercolor.
“I’m very proud of our student-athletes, who are exceptional young women with so many interests,” Temple remarked. “I enjoy seeing our team step up on the course, in the classroom, in SAAC, and in a variety of extra-curricular activities. The team works hard on their games and their schoolwork and to also see their continued development in and out of the classroom was awesome.”
After having their spring opener in Southern California cancelled due to high winds, the Aggies received a second chance to make a good first impression… and they did not disappoint. Danielsson finished with a final-round 69 (a season low for the senior), freshman Jackie Lucena finished with a career-low 54-hole total of 216 to finish in a team-best tie for 32nd, while senior Rei Nakatani finished the first two rounds in the top 10 after rounds of 71 and 68. All told, it was the lowest 54-hole (871) score of the season for the Aggies.
“The second round, in particular, was great for us and was a the first sign of all of hard work in the winter coming together,” Temple said. “It was really fun to go low and it showed that we could compete.”
Amidst a stretch of six rounds in six days, and with final exams closing in quickly, the Aggies opened their final trip of the fall season with a second-place finish at a weather-shortened Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational, battling the field and Mother Nature for a seven-shot tournament lead after 18 holes before ending the event just one shot short of BYU. Lucena ended the tournament in a tie for fourth at 5-over, with Danielsson (12th), Nakatani (T-13th), and Madison Wood (T-16th), among the top 20.
“Being in contention going into the final round was a great experience for us,” Temple said. “It gave us great insight that we can put good rounds together and how playing in the present is a key for future success. The final round taught us a lot and really helped us focus on what we needed to do to improve.”
The top moment according to Aggies coaches was actually several moments. Along with some solid team performances, there were a number of standout individual showings as well. Nakatani, who was named the Big West Conference Golfer of the Month for September, accounted for two of the team’s four top-10 finishes, ending the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational in seventh place to kick-off the season, and followed that up with a tie for third during the stroke play portion of the East-West Match Play Challenge, joining Lucena’s finish at the Edean Ihlanfeldt and Danielsson’s tie for 10th at the East-West Match Play.
