Usually, the day before a season starts, coaches have their rosters set, rotations have been established and game plans drawn up.
Mere hours before the UC Davis women’s lacrosse team was set to take the field for its season opener against Arizona State, Head Coach Suzanne Isidor decided that she had room for one more name.
Four-year-old Tyler Richards became the newest member of the Aggies’ program that day, signing a letter of commitment to join the team during a ceremony held at the Bob Foster Team Center at UC Davis Health Stadium.
With parents Ronnie and Katie, as well as siblings Nicolas and Avery by his side, Tyler was welcomed into the program by the entire 2020 UC Davis team, “adopted” by the Aggies through the efforts of the Friends of Jaclyn Foundation.
“Our first meeting with Tyler and his family made a huge impact on all of us,” Head coach Suzanne Isidor recalled. “From hearing Tyler’s story and how much the Richards family has been through, to the team interacting with Tyler, Nick and Avery, it was a special day.
“There were smiles on everyone’s faces and an instant bond. We look forward to our relationship, growing and learning from each other as well as continuing to make lasting memories. We are grateful to have Tyler and his family in the Aggie family and are grateful for the Friends of Jaclyn Foundation as well.”
Katie Richards added, “The kids loved meeting the team for the first time and left asking when they could come back and play with them. They kept saying how excited they are to have so many sisters. We felt like part of the team instantly! For weeks after signing on to the team, we talked about how awesome it was to meet everyone and how we couldn’t wait to cheer them on and make lots more memories with the team.
“We loved watching the ladies play their hearts out the day we attended our ever first lacrosse game. Cheering them on brought us so much joy. It feels like we have known them forever.”
Typically, FOJ pairs boys with male teams, but they thought that this opportunity would be a great “nurturing” fit for not only Tyler, but sister Avery and brother Nicolas. Tyler, who was diagnosed with a mass in his brain back in 2018, was presented with some Aggie swag and assigned a game day locker along with his brother and sister, becoming official members of the UC Davis program.
“Meeting Tyler and his family brought a fresh perspective on the meaning of perseverance and faith,” senior attacker Sorana Larson said. “It was truly refreshing to see how much joy our sport and team could bring to a family going through difficult times, and they don’t even know how much joy they brought us.”
Senior midfielder Maddie Myers recalled, “It was really meaningful to bring Tyler into the program. He’s been a great addition to the team. It’s been a really special experience to bring someone that needed teammates to cheer him on just as much as our team did. I can’t wait to see the program grow with Tyler.”
Founded in 2005, the FOJ holds as its mission to improve the quality of life for children (and their families) who are battling pediatric brain tumors and to raise awareness of the disease. Its namesake, Jaclyn Murphy, was nine years old when she was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a form of malignant brain tumor.
Jaclyn became an honorary member of the Northwestern women’s lacrosse team, which that year won the first of what became seven consecutive NCAA championships. Her story subsequently earned national attention on HBO’s Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel.
Jaclyn graduated from Marist College in 2016 with a degree in communications and was team manager for the lacrosse team, where she crossed paths with current UC Davis assistant Ashley Johnson, who was an assistant with the Red Foxes in 2014 and 2015.
“This young family is going through all this trauma together. and FOJ gives them an opportunity to escape the sickness and hospitals by joining a team,” Johnson said. “We become a second family to help them live beyond the cancer and become a part of a team. This program is amazing, and the families you meet stay with you.”
– Jason Spencer
