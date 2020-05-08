Shining on the field and in the classroom, the UC Davis women’s lacrosse team placed a league-high 13 student-athletes on the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation’s All-Academic Team for the 2020 season, the conference office announced on May 5.
Student-athletes must carry at least a 3.00 cumulative GPA, must be a sophomore academically, completed one full academic year at the institution prior to the season, and competed in at least 50 percent of the institution’s competitions for that season.
Senior defender Anna Belenis, senior defender Addie Dearden, and senior midfielder Kate Graham, were all honored for the third times in their careers, while junior midfielder Mar Alvear, junior midfielder Ally Deremer, junior attack Anna Hofgard, and junior goalkeeper Taylor Mathieson, earned the award for a second time.
Sophomore midfielder Julie Byrne, sophomore attack Brooke Long, senior midfield Maddie Myers, sophomore attack Kendall Seifert, junior attack Kaley Stunz, and sophomore midfield Natalie Wilson were all first-time honorees.
Byrne, a managerial economics major, holds the group’s highest GPA at 3.83, with Deremer, also a managerial economics major, close behind with a 3.81 GPA.
All told, the 13 selections to the MPSF All-Academic Team in 2020 marked the second highest total in the program’s history, trailing only last year’s record-setting class of 14, and marked the fourth consecutive season that the Aggies have placed 10 or more student-athletes on the league’s academic honor roll.
– Jason Spencer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.